TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Friendly’s Restaurant Files for Bankruptcy, Expect Many More

Mish

The Ice cream eatery has estimated liabilities of up to $100 million and no way to pay them.

Friendly’s Goes Under Again

Bloomberg reports Iconic Restaurant Chain Friendly’s Files for Bankruptcy

Friendly’s Restaurants LLC, an iconic chain on the East Coast of the U.S. known for its sundaes, became the latest dining institution to go bankrupt amid the pandemic.

The pandemic and lockdown have dragged down sales at restaurants around the world, and led many already-struggling eateries to buckle under debt loads. Pizza Hut franchisee’s NPC International Inc., the holding company of Chuck E. Cheese CEC Entertainment Inc. and the U.S. arm of Le Pain Quotidien have sought bankruptcy protection since the Covid-19 crisis started. 

This isn’t the brand’s first brush with bankruptcy. In 2011, Friendly Ice Cream Corp. and its subsidiaries, the operator of Friendly’s restaurants and a nationwide distributor of ice cream products, had entered Chapter 11.

More Lockdowns

COVID restrictions and lockdowns rise in US and Europe, as Trump's rallies are blamed for cases.

Also note  Fauci, Warning of Bleak Winter, Draws White House Rebuke

As Mr. Trump toured the country assuring Americans that the U.S. has “turned the corner” on the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci looked ahead to the coming winter and declared that “you could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview with The Washington Post published on Saturday.

Mr. Trump, in a battle for re-election and eager to portray the virus as tamed, has preferred the counsel of another pandemic adviser, Dr. Scott W. Atlas, who has questioned mask use and offered a number of other contrarian philosophies.

Ordinarily circumspect, Dr. Fauci directly criticized Dr. Atlas in the interview.

“I have real problems with that guy,” he said.

Agree with them or not, more lockdowns are coming. 

This will be the final death bell for many chains and independents.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-5
tedr
tedr

They had great food. Hate to hear they filed again.

Jojo
Jojo

Could be the death knell for many politicians also, who will be taking the voters blame for making the Covid-19 scamdemic worse that it needed to be.

Lockdowns don't work. If they did, then the world would not be having a resurgence of the virus.

How many more lockdowns can businesses survive?

Wizard1966
Wizard1966

Locked down will only keep this virus around longer. Immunity comes from exposure to it not hiding from it. Vaccines are only 60% affective at best with some people experiencing life altering affects.

Doug78
Doug78

You forgot Africa which has the lowest infection rate of them all. How would you explain that?

Frednurk
Frednurk

Death rates are down, but still lotsa folk need to go to hospital. If folk cooperated with the less invasive restrictions like wearing masks in crowds, then the spread may be slow down enough to let it seep through the community. But nooo. selfishness and denial, so the spread picks up, the hospitals get full, death rates rise and we have to go into lockdown again.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republican Attempt to Steal the Election Has No Bounds

No matter who you are for, you should be in favor of a fair election.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Greenwald Quits The Intercept Over Censorship Related to Hunter Biden

Glenn Greenwald has had enough of The Intercept, a company he co-founded.

Mish

by

kiers

Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

Let's recap the things Trump has said about Covid and when he said them.

Mish

by

PreCambrian

Cannabis Legalization is On the Ballot in 5 States, What's Next?

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in 5 states. Here's what to expect.

Mish

by

Frednurk

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

ShowMeTheData

Do NOT Vote By Mail, Trap is Set

An apparent victory for Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina may be an illusion.

Mish

by

Herkie

Final Polls Before the Election: What Do They Say?

The above snake represents Nate Silver's outlook as of 1:42 Easter on Sunday November 3.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Releasing "Weird" Results is the Sign of an Honest Pollster

An ABC poll has Biden up by 17 points in Wisconsin. That's not a typo.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Is Nate Silver Underestimating Democrat Senate Chances in Georgia?

Let's put a spotlight on Georgia. The Georgia regular Senate election pits Incumbent Republican David Perdue vs Jon Ossoff.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Models Can't Think, But Humans Overthink

I have some important observations on the strength and weaknesses of models.

Mish

by

TimeToTest