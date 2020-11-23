TheStreet
France Postpones Black Friday to Quell Shopkeeper Rebellion

Mish

Under claim of Amazon stealing business, France delays Brack Friday by a week.

Claim: "Amazon is Stealing Business"

Solution: Postpone Black Friday

Black Friday, the U.S. import that has been embraced by European retailers as the quasi-official kickoff to the Christmas shopping season, will be delayed by a week in France, to Dec. 4, after the government wrested an agreement from Amazon and the country’s biggest retailers to delay their discounts.

The move is intended to level the playing field for booksellers, clothing shops and “nonessential” businesses that were forced to close their doors on Oct. 30 after a second national lockdown was imposed, propelling consumers to online sites, including Amazon.

In France, the episode has ignited a fresh backlash against the American online giant. Since it arrived in 2000, Amazon has become a favorite in France, capturing nearly half of online spending in 2019. During the most recent lockdown, sales in France jumped nearly 50 percent from a year ago, the company said.

Amazon Free Christmas

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and environmental organizations and trade groups, circulated an online petition titled “Noël Sans Amazon” (“An Amazon-free Christmas”). Addressed to Santa Claus, it commits signatories to a “#ChristmasWithoutAmazon,” which is described as a tax-dodging Grinch that destroys small businesses, jobs and the environment.

The virtual call to arms, however, quickly fell victim to an online hack that overloaded the website with fake signatures sent from over 200 different servers, including hundreds in the name of Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, with the comment “Sorry, not sorry, Jeff.”

Thanksgiving in France

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving.

Here's something to ponder from FrenchToday.

Not only France doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but the majority of French people don’t have a clue about what Thanksgiving is, and how important it is a celebration for our friends to the West.

At least the French understand Christmas even though Noël Sans Amazon” rates to be a total flop.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Rather than fight Amazon, they should simply partner with them. I cant tell you how many times I have walked into a retail store and not found the right tool, shoe, shirt, pant, kitchen item, whatever...I go home, get on Amazon and there it is ready to get to my house in a day or two.

Old retail is one huge waste of time: drive to store, walk aisles, wait at checkout, drive back home or if you didnt find item, repeat process at another store. Waste of time, fuel, and energy. The “opportunity cost” of retail is too much.

With the recent mall shooting in Wisconsin, it adds another reason not to hang out at retail shops too.

People in France probably feel the exact same way if Amazon is that popular.

