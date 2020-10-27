France Is the Covid Epicenter of Europe, US Cases at Record High

Second Wave in Europe

In Europe, France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter.

The country saw daily cases top 50,000 over the weekend, while the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased by more than 50% over the past week, reaching nearly 36,429 on Monday. That compares with a seven-day average of 69,967 cases in the U.S., whose population is around five times as big.

The government is now considering earlier curfews in many parts of the country, as well as weekend lockdowns that would sharply curtail individuals’ movements in virus hot spots, such as Paris, effectively confining them to home, according to a close presidential aide.

Jean-François Delfraissy, a doctor and immunology specialist who leads a scientific board advising the French government on how to tackle the pandemic, said this week that the actual number of new daily cases of infection in France is probably closer to 100,000 a day, and is likely to continue to increase.

“The second wave could be worse than the first one,” Dr. Delfraissy said.