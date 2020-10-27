TheStreet
France Is the Covid Epicenter of Europe, US Cases at Record High

A second wave strengthens in Europe, a third wave in the US.

Second Wave in Europe

In Europe, France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter.

The country saw daily cases top 50,000 over the weekend, while the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased by more than 50% over the past week, reaching nearly 36,429 on Monday. That compares with a seven-day average of 69,967 cases in the U.S., whose population is around five times as big.

The government is now considering earlier curfews in many parts of the country, as well as weekend lockdowns that would sharply curtail individuals’ movements in virus hot spots, such as Paris, effectively confining them to home, according to a close presidential aide.

Jean-François Delfraissy, a doctor and immunology specialist who leads a scientific board advising the French government on how to tackle the pandemic, said this week that the actual number of new daily cases of infection in France is probably closer to 100,000 a day, and is likely to continue to increase.

“The second wave could be worse than the first one,” Dr. Delfraissy said.

European Covid Cases

European Covid Cases

Third Wave in the US

It's the second big wave in Europe but the third here as the Seven-Day Average of New Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Reaches All-Time High

Since Oct. 5, the seven-day average of newly reported cases nationally has exceeded the 14-day average, demonstrating a rise in reported cases in recent weeks. This was the case Monday in 44 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Journal’s analysis of Johns Hopkins data, as surges in reported infections have been reported across every region of the country.

The number of tests reported each day has increased, but so has the percent of those returning positive. On Monday, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests sat at 6.25%, more than the average 4.5% seen at the beginning of the month.

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and top campaign adviser, as well as at least three others close to Mr. Pence, tested positive for Covid-19, the Journal reported over the weekend. Mr. Pence plans to continue with campaign events ahead of Election Day after consulting with White House medical staff. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals potentially exposed to a person infected with Covid-19 to quarantine.

Share of Positive Tests

Share of Positive Tests

The share of positive tests is up in the US and soaring in Europe.

njbr
njbr

The White House’s science policy office on Tuesday ranked “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” atop the list of President Donald Trump’s top first-term accomplishments, even as the country registers record amounts of infections and hospitals fill up again.

The list from the Office of Science and Technology Policy credits the administration for taking “decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

White House science office takes credit for 'ending' pandemic as infections mount
White House science office takes credit for 'ending' pandemic as infections mount

It’s the latest inaccurate claim from the administration on the severity of the pandemic.

Doug78
Doug78

I live in France. Marcon is supposed to talk on TV tomorrow as he is expected to announce further lockdowns which is not popular at all. The number of positive tests are skyrocketing but not the number of deaths yet. They say just wait two weeks and you will see them skyrocket too but if they don't then there will be hell to pay. Generally the problem is that the medical teams are very tired and overworked. We have socialised medicine and it works but at the cost of underpaying nurses and doctors and the hospitals are dumpy but you do get decent service for now.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Minor point....

I don't like calling this the third wave here...even though it could be called that.....I mean it is, graphically speaking.....but the so-called first and second waves aren't really separate....the graph showing three waves is an artifact of the early lockdown.

The reason I care is because it makes it sound like we're "ahead" of Europe by a whole cycle...when the reality is that we are still trailing them.

So if we learn anything here, it's that we probably still have to go through what they're going through now.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

People still dont shower everyday in France. They should incorporate daily showers as part of covid containment.

Sechel
Sechel

Based on my French friends, what they post and discuss in facebook, many are just as nutty as Americans. They discuss hydroxy, have got mask fatigue and have travelled and began living their lives as if the virus does not exist. They say the same things we say here like economy first

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

Raytheon just announced during its earnings conference call another 5000 layoffs to its Pratt-Whitney and Collins Aerospace divisions. That brings the total up to 20K, predominantly in Connecticut. That does not include small machine shops throughout New England that produce parts.

The CEO wants to reduce office space by 25%. That's going to be a huge shock to the commercial real estate market in the near future. Recovery will take decades, and many buildings will simply be abandoned.

Realist
Realist

Developers will start rolling out their COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, leaving U.S. health officials to test their long-term safety. But that won't be easy, especially given that the Trump administration quietly shut down the office responsible for ensuring the safety of vaccines last year.

Realist
Realist

Frances numbers are all over the place according to Worldometer:

France daily cases:daily deaths

Oct 25 52,010:116

Oct 26 26,771:257

Oct 27 33,417:523

US daily cases: daily deaths

Oct 25 S 63,510:442

Oct 26 M 69,841:529

Oct 27 T 75,072:1039

A new record of 500,000 new cases on the US in the last 7 days.

Greggg
Greggg

"When talking about Russia's biggest domestic problems, one usually names two of the most inveterate ones: fools and roads. However, there are two other huge problems that can overshadow the two traditional ones - COVID-19 and the 2020 US presidential election.
Читайте больше на https://www.pravdareport.com/world/145179-us_dollar/

Russia has two biggest problems to deal with: coronavirus and US election
Russia has two biggest problems to deal with: coronavirus and US election

The old model, which is based on the US dollar with its emission center in the US Federal Reserve, has completely exhausted itself. The world's elites will sacrifice

