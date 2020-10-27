France Is the Covid Epicenter of Europe, US Cases at Record High
Second Wave in Europe
In Europe, France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter.
The country saw daily cases top 50,000 over the weekend, while the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased by more than 50% over the past week, reaching nearly 36,429 on Monday. That compares with a seven-day average of 69,967 cases in the U.S., whose population is around five times as big.
The government is now considering earlier curfews in many parts of the country, as well as weekend lockdowns that would sharply curtail individuals’ movements in virus hot spots, such as Paris, effectively confining them to home, according to a close presidential aide.
Jean-François Delfraissy, a doctor and immunology specialist who leads a scientific board advising the French government on how to tackle the pandemic, said this week that the actual number of new daily cases of infection in France is probably closer to 100,000 a day, and is likely to continue to increase.
“The second wave could be worse than the first one,” Dr. Delfraissy said.
European Covid Cases
Third Wave in the US
It's the second big wave in Europe but the third here as the Seven-Day Average of New Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Reaches All-Time High
Since Oct. 5, the seven-day average of newly reported cases nationally has exceeded the 14-day average, demonstrating a rise in reported cases in recent weeks. This was the case Monday in 44 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Journal’s analysis of Johns Hopkins data, as surges in reported infections have been reported across every region of the country.
The number of tests reported each day has increased, but so has the percent of those returning positive. On Monday, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests sat at 6.25%, more than the average 4.5% seen at the beginning of the month.
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and top campaign adviser, as well as at least three others close to Mr. Pence, tested positive for Covid-19, the Journal reported over the weekend. Mr. Pence plans to continue with campaign events ahead of Election Day after consulting with White House medical staff. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals potentially exposed to a person infected with Covid-19 to quarantine.
Share of Positive Tests
The share of positive tests is up in the US and soaring in Europe.
