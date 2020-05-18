Mish Talk
Four Battleground States Crushed By Covid 19

Mish

Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the states hardest hit by Covid-19.

According to Census Data nearly half of small businesses don’t have enough cash to go more than a month. 

Axios provided the lead cartogram.

Michigan is the worst-hit state. Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are also are among the states where small businesses report being hit hardest.

Michigan

Michigan 2020-05-17

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania 2020-05-17

Florida

Florida 2020-05-17

Ohio

Ohio 2020-05-17

I believe Biden will carry Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Two of 3 would tip the election easily.

Yes, I know it's early, things can change, the 2016 polls were wrong (but not by as much as most believe), etc. etc. etc. etc. and etc.

Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

The swing voters, not the alleged Bernie Sanders sitouts will decide the election as noted in Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election.

“It’s not 2016 anymore, OK?” said Christopher Nicholas, a longtime Republican consultant based in Pennsylvania. “There’s no way Joe Biden will be as bad a candidate as Hillary Clinton.”

Importantly, “People like that choose the devil they don’t know,” added Nicholas.

Extremely Narrow Path

The path for Trump is an extremely narrow one. 

It is unlikely, not impossible for Trump to repeat. By unlikely I mean something like 6-4, not 9-1.

Lots of things can happen, but that goes both ways. What appears to be comfortable Biden win can easily turn into a blowout.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among" are 5 states, not 4. I presume you are giving the Yoopers their own state.

JoeJohnson
JoeJohnson

I don't have no dog in the election but I agree about Florida. Even in 2016 with Clinton being the nominee Florida was still very close. Disapproval of Trump by elderly voters, massive in state migration should allow Biden to carry it narrowly.

ajc1970
ajc1970

I'll probably close down my stores over this. Come back 2022ish. I can reopen but surveying the moms who are our customers, they're not coming back any time soon. In March/April I was guessing my business would be down 50-70% when we reopened, but I'm watching re-openings in my industry and they're down over 90%.

But the relevance to your post... though I think Trump AND the governors handled this terribly, the virus hasn't hurt my business. The irrational fear and coming depression are what's going to convince me not to reopen.

Plus landlords trying to play hardball with rent for the 8+ weeks I've been shuttered. Tried to buy myself out of the leases but they wouldn't take it. I have no personal guarantee, looking forward to them getting nothing now. Pigs get slaughtered.

