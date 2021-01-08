TheStreet
Five Fed Presidents Praise Inflation, Not Threatened by Rising Yields

Five Fed presidents spoke today in praise of rising inflation. Two of them promised low rates for a long time.

In Praise of Inflation

In a Reuters interview, Barkin says rising bond yields, inflation expectations are a possible win.

  • Richmond Fed: “I am encouraged to see the rise in market indicators of inflation expectations. That is what we are trying to support.”  Barkin said he regarded a recent rise in interest rates on Treasury bonds as also part of a “reflation trade,” a sign that investors were factoring future hikes in prices into their decisions by demanding higher interest rates, rather than representing a worrisome tightening of financial conditions.
  • St. Louis Fed: “The ingredients for higher inflation are in place,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in separate comments to reporters. “You have very powerful fiscal policy in place and perhaps more to come,” with Democrats now about to control the White House as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
  • Philadelphia Fed: President Patrick Harker called the early U.S. vaccination figures, with fewer than 5 million inoculated so far, “incredibly disappointing.” “We are looking at a long period where the fed funds rate will stay at essentially zero,” Harker said. He saw "no signs that inflation is going to go out of control.”
  • Chicago Fed: President Charles Evans expressed more skepticism about the inflation to come. The boost to inflation from added fiscal spending, he told a bankers group on Thursday, is "not nearly as strong as I would like.” He said he believes inflation won’t reach 2% until 2023, and that it would not be unreasonable for the Fed to wait until mid-2024 before raising short-term rates from their current near-zero levels.
  • San Francisco Fed: President Mary Daly, in an event Thursday put on by the Manhattan Institute’s Shadow Open Market Committee, said she believes a stronger labor market will eventually give rise to higher inflation, though the upward push on prices from a tight job market is likely weaker than it was in the past, making a sudden surge unlikely. At the same time, Daly said she was reassured by a recovery in inflation expectations, which showed market participants, households and businesses are beginning to believe the Fed will deliver on its aim to overshoot 2% inflation.

Overshoot Inflation

If these market manipulators actually understood markets, they would realize they already overshot their 2% inflation target.

They don't see it because they don't know where to look and are clueless about what inflation really is.

Inflation is rampant in home prices and asset prices in general. Speculation in equites and Bitcoin is massive.

Medical inflation is undercounted. 

Speculation Rampant

Tesla

Bitcoin

Margin Debt

The Fed does not see any of this because they have never spotted a bubble in real time and never will. 

Mish

KidHorn
KidHorn

We're in the midst of the biggest bubble ever which will have the biggest pop ever.

Scooot
Scooot

They don’t seem to mind broadcasting that they want the cost of living to go up for everyone.

cudmeister
cudmeister

The fed loves inflation. Wage workers and savers be damned. But remember, stay productive.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Not surprising they’re patting themselves on the back.....They’ve been trying for years to overcome massive macro forces to make this happen.....and who would have thought?......Bernnanke was right......all it takes is helicopter money.

My strategy has been for a very long time..... to try to take advantage of inflation....it has been the preferred policy all along. I quit trying to fight the Fed a long time ago. I was just worried deflation would win.

This policy has nothing to do with the Fed's stated dual mandate of full employment and maintaining stability fo the financial system...it’s just about deflating away all the debt. Now debt is very high....and only high inflation can make the debt manageable.

I don’t argue with Mish or anybody else who criticizes the Fed. But at the end of the day, we’re pawns in their game. Failure to anticipate and plan for inflation is on us....because we’re the ones who pay if we fail to plan for it.

Call_me_Al
Call_me_Al

@Eddie_T , Fail to plan for it, or more importantly fail to change the system.

There is only one unadvertised mandate the the Fed really has, which is to enhance the power and control of the member institutions. Framed that way, one can see that the moves and decisions are a means to an end, not a century of ignoramuses bumbling their way through the work day.

Scooot
Scooot

I guess they aren’t worried about the falling dollar either as that will help by pushing up import prices.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Does anyone really believe the level or duration of inflation necessary to dent the debt levels won't result in major social dislocation?

Just think if the next time people storm the Capitol its down to policy mistakes. In one way this week was. Why, because if proper policies to promote solid prosperity had been in place from Clinton onwards Trump would never have happened. He would have been laughed out therace 4 years back.

Greenspan and his old have a lot to answer for.

bradw2k
bradw2k

Even though the inflation trade is on, I'm doubting a deflationary smack down will be avoided. Washington (Fed + Congress + POTUS) will not get all of the money helicopters in the air UNTIL the next crisis hits. When assets crash, laws will then be thrown out the window by the Dems and ball-less Reps, and it'll be true printing like we have never seen before (in the US), with checks to households every month.

