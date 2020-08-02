Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Hand Out More Free Money

Act Now Kashkari Tells Congress

Please note Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Act, Suggests Fresh Lockdown.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Americans are saving more because they aren’t going out as much during the pandemic, and as a result there would be less need to borrow from abroad to finance additional fiscal aid.

“So while historically we would worry about racking up too much debt, we’re generating the savings ourselves. That means Congress has the resources to support those who are most hurting,” he said.

“Right now the U.S. can fund itself at very, very low rates. Congress should use this opportunity to support the American people and the American economy.”

“If we were to lock down hard for a month or six weeks, we could get the case count down so that our testing and our contact tracing was actually enough to control it,” Kashkari said.

“If we don’t do that, and we just have this raging virus spread throughout the country with flare-ups and local lockdowns for the next year or two, which is entirely possible, we’re going to see many, many more business bankruptcies.”