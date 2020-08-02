Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Hand Out More Free Money

Mish

Neel Kashkari says the US economy needs more fiscal relief.

Act Now Kashkari Tells Congress

Please note Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Act, Suggests Fresh Lockdown.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Americans are saving more because they aren’t going out as much during the pandemic, and as a result there would be less need to borrow from abroad to finance additional fiscal aid.

“So while historically we would worry about racking up too much debt, we’re generating the savings ourselves. That means Congress has the resources to support those who are most hurting,” he said. 

“Right now the U.S. can fund itself at very, very low rates. Congress should use this opportunity to support the American people and the American economy.”

“If we were to lock down hard for a month or six weeks, we could get the case count down so that our testing and our contact tracing was actually enough to control it,” Kashkari said.

“If we don’t do that, and we just have this raging virus spread throughout the country with flare-ups and local lockdowns for the next year or two, which is entirely possible, we’re going to see many, many more business bankruptcies.”

Fed Independence?

The Fed hollers every time Trump or Congress meddles in monetary policy, but the Fed repeatedly meddles in fiscal policy. 

And here's a new one: The Fed is willing to interject its beliefs about medical policy as well.

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Trump Wants to Postpone the Election

Trump wants to postpone the election and ban main-in voting.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week

Over 62 million not-retired people reported having no pay last week.

Mish

by

tokidoki

Consumer Spending Jumps for a Second Month ... But

Consumer spending rose in May and June but is well below pre-Covid levels.

Mish

by

SynergyOne

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Herkie

Income and Spending are Headed in Opposite Directions

Since Covid hit, the stable relationship between income and spending broke down.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

"So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

Republican are in no hurry to reach a deal.

Mish

by

Montana33

Unemployment Claims Rise For the First Time Since May

Both initial and continued unemployment claims rose this week. Continued claims rose for the first time since May.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

GDP Estimates Proven Useless: It's Time to Replace Them

Today's numbers highlight many of issues surrounding GDP reporting and estimates.

Mish

by

Herkie

US Economy Declines by a Record 32.9 Percent

The US economy put it its worst performance in history. Records date to 1947.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett