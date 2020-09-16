Mish Talk
Fed's GDP and Unemployment Projections: Who Believes Them?

Mish

In addition to its blather about interest rates, the Fed also made numerous economic projections.

Economic Projections

Please consider the Economic Projections of FOMC Participants under their individual assumptions of appropriate monetary policy, September 2020.

Fed's GDP, Unemployment, PCE Inflation Projections

Fed's GDP, Unemployment, PCE Inflation Projections 2020-09

GDP Projection

The Fed believes GDP will only contract 3.7% in 2020 then rebound 4% in 2021, and 3% in 2022.

Do you believe this?

Unemployment Projection 

The Fed believes the Unemployment Rate will be 7.6% in 2020, 5.5% in 2021, and 4.6% in 2022.

Do you believe this?

PCE Inflation Projection

The Fed believes Core Personal Consumption Expenditure inflation (excluding food and energy) will be 1.5% in 2020, 1.7% in 2021, and 1.8% in 2022.

Do you believe this?

My Take

  • GDP: I will take the under. Way under. Much of the rebound was due to $600 pandemic stimulus checks that expired on July 25. This will be a huge headwind going forward. 
  • Unemployment: I am leery of games with the participation rate and labor force but I will go with higher. 
  • PCE : This one is humorous. For months, the Fed has committed not only to 2% but letting inflation run hotter than expected for some time to make up for needed lost inflation. Yet the Fed admits it will not hit its targets until 2023. PCE inflation, as measured, is a joke. So perhaps the Fed is on target. 

Also see Fed's Blather as Expected, No Hikes Through 2023.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Bam_Man
Bam_Man

Unless $1,200 "stimulus checks" get send out to every individual, every 30 days from now on, none of these targets are even remotely possible.

RunnrDan
RunnrDan

"Unemployment: I am leery of games with the participation rate and labor force but I will go with higher."

Probably meant "gains", but "games" works too. Perhaps "gains/games" is best!

