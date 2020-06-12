Mish Talk
Fed Warns of High Downside Risks

Mish

In its semiannual monetary report to the Senate Finance Committee the Fed warns of six downside risks.

The risks are not spread evenly. Low wage earners and small businesses are particularly vulnerable.

Please consider the Fed's Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services.

The report is 66 pages long and is full of interesting charts and comments. 

Let's start with Powell's statement on risk: "Despite aggressive fiscal and monetary policy actions, risks abroad are skewed to the downside."

Six Downside Risks 

  1. The future progression of the pandemic remains highly uncertain.
  2. The collapse in demand may ultimately bankrupt many businesses.
  3. Unlike past recessions, services activity has dropped more sharply than manufacturing—with restrictions on movement severely curtailing expenditures on travel, tourism, restaurants, and recreation and social-distancing requirements and attitudes may further weigh on the recovery in these sectors. 
  4. Disruptions to global trade may result in a costly reconfiguration of global supply chains. 
  5. Persistently weak consumer and firm demand may push medium- and longer-term inflation expectations well below central bank targets.
  6. Additional expansionary fiscal policies— possibly in response to future large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19—could significantly increase government debt and add to sovereign risk.

Labor Market

The severe economic repercussions of the pandemic have been especially visible in the labor market. Since February, employers have shed nearly 20 million jobs from payrolls, reversing almost 10 years of job gains. The unemployment rate jumped from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February to a post–World War II high of 14.7 percent in April .

Unemployment Rate by Race 

Unemployment Rate by Race - Monetary Policy Report

Labor Force Participation Rate

Labor Force Participation Rate - Monetary Policy Report

Employment Declines by Wage Group 

Employment Declines - Monetary Policy

Low Wage Earner Employment

Employment for lower-wage earners remains roughly 35 percent lower than in February, compared with 5 to 15 percent lower employment for higher-wage earners. These differences are also consistent with results from a recent survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Board that indicated that among households with an annual income of $40,000 or less, nearly 40 percent of individuals who were employed in February experienced job loss in March or early April, compared with 20 percent of the population overall.

Small Businesses

More than 99 percent of U.S. firms have fewer than 500 employees, and almost 90 percent have fewer than 20 employees. Altogether, businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for almost half of private sector jobs.

A wide variety of data reveal an alarming picture of small business health during the COVID-19 crisis. Surveys of small businesses suggest that pessimism about business viability is prevalent.6 The majority of small businesses have seen revenue losses, and half of small businesses do not expect to return to their usual  level of operations within the next six months.

Data from Homebase, a provider of scheduling and time sheet services for small local businesses, show that between 30 and 40 percent of establishments in sectors deeply affected by social distancing have gone inactive since February 15.

New Business Applications

New Business Applications - Monetary Policy

Direct Subsidies Skew Unemployment Rates Globally

Unemployment rate in advanced economies - Monetary Policy

Several European and Asian countries have thus far experienced sizable declines in hours worked but relatively small increases in unemployment given the size of the drop in economic activity, partly reflecting direct wage subsidies provided by the governments to keep workers on firms’ payrolls. 

I put a spotlight on employment but there are many other charts in the report on inflation, treasury rates, inflation expectations, and other topics that you might be interested in.

Fed Projects 2020 Growth at -6.5%, Unemployment 9.3%

The Fed also included charts from the latest FOMC report on Wednesday.

For discussion, please see Fed Projects 2020 Growth at -6.5%, Unemployment 9.3%

Fed's New Tool

Also, please see Fed's New Tool: Not Thinking About Thinking

The Fed does not expect a V-shaped recovery and neither do I.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

The absence of self-reflection is the main downside risk.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

If June beginning of bounce ... better replace the phone book with a credit card ...

Rail:

Week Ending May 30, 2020

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 395,714 carloads and intermodal units, down 17.3 percent compared with the same week last year.

..
WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 10, 2020 – The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported U.S. rail traffic for the week ending June 6, 2020.

For this week, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was 433,171 carloads and intermodal units, down 15.6 percent compared with the same week last year.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

For all the talk that the Federal Reserve will print and buy it all up.

Its balance sheet grew < $4 billion last week.

Jack and Joan
Jack and Joan

We are probably headed for a depression. It is only a matter of the banks closing.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Fed looks around for risks, doesn't realize that they are the biggest source of systemic risk.

