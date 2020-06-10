Mish Talk
Fed Projects 2020 Growth at -6.5%, Unemployment 9.3%

Mish

The Fed met today an pleged to hold interest rates to zero through 2022.

In its FOMC Statement the Fed pledged to hold interest raters low and increase its asset purchases.

The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions. In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. 

Fed projections show the expected hit to the economy from Covid-19.

Dot Plot

Dot Plot of Expected Rate Hikes June 2020

The Dot Plot is a projection of the FOMC participants' expected Fed interest rate policy.

No participant expects rates to go negative and no participants expect any hikes through 2021. 

Two participants expect at least one hine in 2022.

We are Not Thinking Nor Thinking About Thinking

Translation

We are scared to death the stock market might fall and consumers will stop buying things they do not need.

Mish

Comments (10)
No. 1-8
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"No participant expects rates to go negative"

...

Yet.

Old Man River running the show.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Unemployment 9.3%"

...

UE rate without participation rate is as valuable as warm spit.

Nonetheless UE will stay high as long as UE benefits are running strong. When they run their course, and job prospects dim, people will drop out of the labor force. Presto, UE comes down.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

Many teachers will be joining the ranks of the unemployed between now and end of July. Austerity budgets mean extra-curricular and electives will be cut. The FED is whistling past the graveyard with the latest projections.

Sechel
Sechel

nice to know i can't expect to earn even 1% on my savings for the next two years.

Scooot
Scooot

As well as consumers not buying things they don’t need, more unemployment will cause the regular drip of people’s contributions into their pensions, and therefore the stock market to stop. They are also more likely to have to draw on their savings.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

These are fluid, pre-revolutionary times. I wouldn't plan anything beyond the end of the year, let alone 2022. Forward guidance is as good as virtue signaling.
Personal fortification, positively.

QTPie
QTPie

The higher the unemployment goes, the higher the stock market goes. Yipee!

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

This year feels more like 2008. The actual economy didn't bottom until a year later. Based on Covid hospitalizations in states that opened first, it is going to be a disaster this summer. I expect shutdowns again this summer in many states. There is really no way around it.

