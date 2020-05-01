Mish Talk
Fed is Handing Out Money With No Effective Conditions

Mish

Need money? No Problem. But you better hurry cause it's going fast.

The Fed is handing out money in massive amounts provided:

  • Your debt is big enough to matter 
  • You are struggling to service it

If you have been prudent or you are not big enough to matter, well, sorry. That's just too bad.

That is the message Marcus Stanley accurately put together in this thread.

  1. In our comment to the Federal Reserve last week we pointed out how the Fed is handing out money almost no effective conditions. Public credit can be tapped for all kinds of deal funding, by private equity, and without retaining employees 
  2. Now the Fed has outlined new credit rules for $600 billion in "Main Street Lending" that will make things even worse.
  3. First, they added a new avenue for heavily indebted companies to access public credit. Many of these companies will be private equity owned. These companies can borrow up to six times their adjusted 2019 earnings -- we know these "EBITDA" metrics are often manipulated
  4. Then, they watered down the already minimal requirements for borrowers to promise to retain workers when they get loans, and removed any requirement for companies to attest they need the money because of the pandemic crisis.
  5. Finally, note that basing borrowing limits on 2019 earnings allows oil companies to borrow based on their revenue when oil prices were much higher. 2019 oil prices - $55 a barrel. Oil prices today -- $12 a barrel.

Musical Tribute 

Readers are no doubt wondering if I can put this to music. Indeed I can.

Did I hear you say that there must be a catch? Will you walk away from a fool and his money? 

You better hurry cause it's going fast.

Please note Carnival Deemed Too Big to Fail, Rescued by the Fed.

Inflation or Deflation? 

This sounds highly inflationary, and in a vacuum it is. But we are not in a vacuum.

A Very Deflationary Outcome Has Begun

Why?

It's the debt stupid!

Moreover,  a Collapse in Demand Trumps Supply Shocks and the Fed is struggling with a problem of its own making. 

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-9
Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Never forget that whenever Fed hands out money to corporations, it’s the tax payers who bear the cost.

aqualech
aqualech

I wonder how many of these companies will still go down, but meanwhile the execs can get a big payday with borrowed money? I doubt if the upper management is to be held accountable in the event of a failure later.

Bam_Man
Bam_Man

They are desperate and completely out-of-control.
What they are doing is utterly insane (as well as UNLAWFUL) and will ultimately lead to their own demise.
There is a brilliant article by Sven Henrich over on Zero Hedge which sums this all up, entitled "The Fed Has Poisoned Everything".

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"A Very Deflationary Outcome Has Begun

Why?

It's the debt stupid!"

...

Class Dismissed

JohnB99
JohnB99

I get tired explaining how the price of chicken breasts or hamburger at one grocery store, in one town in the United States is not a basis for arguing there's rampant inflation occurring.

Sechel
Sechel

This seems to be a common theme no matter who is at the Fed or Treasury.
Larry Summers, Hank Paulson or Tim Geithner. In a crisis the important thing is to get money into the system and not worry about fraud or the credit worthiness of the intuitions.

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

@Mish, you make it sound as though the Fed is going to run out of money or stop QE. Given their recent history why do you think that? They have increased QE by an exponential amount with each round.

Too big to fail and can't service accumulated debt? The Fed now lends limitless money through its illegal SPV (illegal in the spirit of the law but not the letter of the law). Can't service that debt either in the future? Why wouldn't the Fed just keep handing out more credit to service what was previously issued? Since the money is being washed through debt issued by the US Treasury, the Fed is free to create as much debt as it likes to keep servicing what was previously issued. Nobody other than the Fed/Treasury SPV needs to buy it. Mortgage backed securities going into default? Have the Treasury buy those at face value and hold them with the assurance they will be worth more eventually (in nominal terms). The Fed will make the claim that future economic growth and good government policy decisions will make it possible to service whatever debt they issue and all the "temporarily" distressed assets will recover (in nominal price) no matter how much was overpaid at the time. What is stopping them from going down this path? How does a large debt overhang force a deflationary outcome in this context?

"You better hurry cause it's going fast." (Yeah, but it has a production cost of zero and will never run out, so that might be a factor.)

CCR
CCR

Not really deflationary vs gold.

MATHGAME
MATHGAME

RE: "The Fed will make the claim that future economic growth and good government policy decisions will make it possible to service whatever debt they issue"

I'm not a "finance guy" like so many here, but it seems to me that when interest on the debt they issue exceeds GDP ... game over in some absolute sense. And I'm sure the game is effectively over way before that point. Isn't the only debate about how much before that point?

