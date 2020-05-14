Mish Talk
Faulty Covid-19 Tests, But Results Delivered in 15 Minutes

Mish

A study indicates Abbott ID Now failed to detect 48% of the positive cases found by another machine.

Fast results are one thing but accuracy is another. 

The Abbott Lab test takes only 15 minutes. But what about accuracy?

Please consider Abbott’s Coronavirus Test Falls Short of Rival Device.

The study involved 101 emergency-room patients who were referred for testing at the hospital during a three-day period. For each patient, two swabs were taken. One swab was tested using a device the NYU lab had already validated, Cepheid’s GeneXpert, which takes about 45 minutes to complete a test. The other swab was taken using Abbott’s recommended method and tested in the ID Now. 

The GeneXpert detected 31 positive cases among those samples. By contrast, the Abbott device detected only 16 out of the 31. “The remaining 15 samples were falsely negative,” the authors reported in the study. 

In another portion of the study, the authors examined 15 positive specimens that had been stored in a liquid on both devices, finding that the ID Now missed one-third of those cases. Last month, Abbott changed the ID Now’s instructions to warn against using the preservative, which it said had contributed to earlier concerns about test accuracy.

In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that several lab directors said the Abbott ID Now was producing false negative results using samples stored in the preservative as much as 25% of the time.

25% to 50% False Negatives

But consider the advantages.

  1. ID Now is a very catchy name. GeneXpert? Come on.
  2. Faster Results - 15 minutes vs 45 minutes
  3. Fewer Reported Cases 

That sounds like triple bragging rights.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Sechel
Sechel

They've been talking about this for days. Seems to come up with false negatives, but not false positives. It's apparently not sensitive enough. The tests are dependent on getting an adequate sample from the subject.

Low accuracy from the tests could diminish their usefulness as a catch-all screening tool for public-health workers and medical personnel treating patients. Maybe it has some value in a white house setting where people now get retested daily...bu not a winner

Trump touted the Abbott machine with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden after the Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use, saying it could be a godsend for hospitals and workplaces because it “delivers lightning-fast results in as little as five minutes.”

Invigilator
Invigilator

This seems to be increasingly common world wide. Whether ventilators that do more harm than good (apparently sleep apnoea machines are often more useful) or dodgy PPE. Now we have this machine giving false results yet still out in the marketplace. Could it be relaunched as a machine for testing 'snake oil'?

Anda
Anda

Sidenote on Spanish figures, a very rough overview:

270 000 PCR cases

27 000 fatalities (all the above cases not closed) giving CFR of somewhere 10 to 15 %

2 000 000 (something over that amount) estimated to have been infected after immunological study, which is 5% of population.

That gives an IFR of 1 to 2 %

These are rough figures subject to all the usual errors, and without segregating age or any other parameter which might provide a better understanding. They just narrow down the frame of reference somewhat to what is occuring.

Sechel
Sechel

My friend does genetic testing. He's on the stats side. Apparently these are common problems. It's par for the course when products are rushed to market. Doesn't make Abbot a bunch of idiots. Speaks to the downside of the Administration plan to get testing out at warp speed.

