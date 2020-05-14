Faulty Covid-19 Tests, But Results Delivered in 15 Minutes

Sechel 26 mins

They've been talking about this for days. Seems to come up with false negatives, but not false positives. It's apparently not sensitive enough. The tests are dependent on getting an adequate sample from the subject.

Low accuracy from the tests could diminish their usefulness as a catch-all screening tool for public-health workers and medical personnel treating patients. Maybe it has some value in a white house setting where people now get retested daily...bu not a winner

Trump touted the Abbott machine with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden after the Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use, saying it could be a godsend for hospitals and workplaces because it “delivers lightning-fast results in as little as five minutes.”