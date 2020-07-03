Mish Talk
Fake News: Students Throw Covid Parties Hoping to Get Infected

Mish

CNN, the New York Post, and the Associated Press, among many others report “Tuscaloosa students held parties, bet on who got coronavirus first.”

 ‘Covid Parties’ Are Not a Thing

No, Alabama frat boys aren’t doing snot shots and betting on who can get sick first. "Why does the media keep suggesting otherwise?" asks Wired in its report ‘Covid Parties’ Are Not a Thing.

“They put money in a pot and they try to get Covid,” said City Council member Sonya McKinstry. “Whoever gets Covid first gets the pot. It makes no sense.”

That much, at least, is true: This story makes no sense. Despite its implausibility and utter lack of valid sourcing, the fantasy of Alabama virus gamblers has nonetheless exploded across the internet, with slack-jawed coverage turning up in CNN, the New York Post, and the Associated Press, among many others. A representative headline declares, “Tuscaloosa students held parties, bet on who got coronavirus first.”

This is not the first reporting on the spread of Covid parties, which are, in fact, neither happening nor spreading. Back in March, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced during a daily public-health update that one case in the state had been tied to a “coronavirus party.”

Rumblings had developed into rumors by the start of May, when a public health official in Walla Walla, Washington, claimed to have discovered, via careful contact tracing, that at least two patients had indeed attended “Covid parties” so as to “get it over with.”

The press just can’t stop pushing the narrative that people are trying to get themselves infected. And they always seem to push it the same way: Local reporters write down what some official said, and then national publications pick up those claims, citing the local reports as evidence. At no point in this chain has anyone bothered to confirm the underlying claim. The whole thing is reminiscent of the supposed scourge, in the mid-2000s, of “pharm parties,” at which America’s wayward teens were said to put their parents’ prescription drugs into a bowl and then consume them at random. This did not really happen.

What's Going On?

Fake news sells. That's what. This one seems to have 9 lives.

I am always skeptical of these kinds of reports just as I was over numerous Russia allegations.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
DBG8489
DBG8489

What the media doesn't seem to understand is that when they run these stories that later turn out to be fake - something they could have discovered for themselves if they had just done the bare minimum of research - they lessen their credibility on every other story they publish.

And the reality is that they aren't doing this on just these obviously bullshit stories - they do it all the time when publishing many other things that are far more important.

Tengen
Tengen

I was skeptical of these stories too. I can totally see college kids not caring much about the virus or thinking that they're too young to be affected, but gambling on who can be infected first seems unlikely.

US media, particularly political media, has been rife with sensationalism for decades. It's a big part of why we believe everyone else is crazy and/or stupid. The public also gleefully gobbles up stories where they can look down on others so they can feel better about themselves.

Sechel
Sechel

I won't even pull up the NY Post. I have first hand experience where they misreported information. It may not have been intentional but they put almost no effort in to get the real info. CNN is better but it's not a site I trust for good detail. I did pull up the Associated Press story from a few hours ago and it seemed like good reporting to me.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith told the City Council on Tuesday that fire officials confirmed some students had attended parties despite knowing they were infected. The department thought the parties were rumors, but Smith said after some research, officials discovered they were real.

“Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” Smith said.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Several college students in an Alabama city organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, an official said.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith told the City Council on Tuesday that fire officials confirmed some students had attended parties despite knowing they were infected. The department thought the parties were rumors, but Smith said after some research, officials discovered they were real.

“Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” Smith said.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he had seen the news story about the reported parties, but could not officially confirm it.

Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty, a local physician, was quoted by the Tuscaloosa News as saying that there had been rumors of parties for about a month.
ratio “While my nursing staff was triaging patients for COVID-19 swabbing, they were told about the COVID-19 house parties and were even shown videos of the parties by college students,” Peramsetty said. “When students are called for results, we noticed that some were very excited and happy that they were positive, while others were very upset that they were negative.”

This story has been edited to clarify that the fire chief confirmed only that students had attended parties knowing they were infected.

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties
Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Several college students in an Alabama city organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, an official said. Students hosted the...

I can't take any story about Tuscaloosa seriously. Credit that to Grouch Marx
Of course in Alabama the tusks are looser

MiTurn
MiTurn

Me and my family have daily 'avoid-the-coronavirus' parties. It's called self-isolation. I'm really becoming addicted to Acey-Duecy -- the backgammon game.

But seriously, it is apparent that the mainstream press is all about generating either 'hits' on news sites or maintaining a certain political narrative.

