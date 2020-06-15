Mish Talk
Fade Trade of the Day: Economy Off to the Races

Mish

Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor, predicts a V-shaped recovery.

Off to the Races

On Sunday, Larry Kudlow stepped up on the pitcher's mound and threw this fat pitch: The economy is 'Off to the Races'.

"With the rescue package and the reopening of the economy as we transition, 80 percent of small businesses according to the Chamber of Commerce are reopening. ... New business applications are roaring," Kudlow told "Sunday Morning Futures." "I think we're off to the races in what will be a very strong V-shaped recovery."

Morgan Stanley Echos Kudlow

The recovery rally has further to run, so Buy Socks says Morgan Stanley.

“While the last four months have been exceptional, we think that this cycle has been, and will be, more ‘normal’ than appreciated,” said Andrew Sheets, the bank’s chief cross-asset strategist.

“We think that stocks and credit will be modestly higher and tighter over the next 12 months,” he said. The bank forecasts the S&P 500 index at 3,350 points and benchmark U.S. 10-year yields at 1.3% by mid-2021.

“We recommend a broad rotation into cyclicals and value across global equities.”

It's not often I agree with the Fed, but I do now. 

The Fed Warns of High Downside Risks , and it's crazy to pretend they do not exist.

Fed Projects 2020 Growth at -6.5%, Unemployment 9.3%

Please note the Fed Projects 2020 Growth at -6.5%, Unemployment 9.3%

Fed's New Tool

Also, please see Fed's New Tool: Not Thinking About Thinking

The Fed does not expect a V-shaped recovery and neither do I.

Mish 

Comments (10)
No. 1-9
Woodturner
Woodturner

And yet gold keeps going sideways or down it seems.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Wait until the next $2Trillion relief bill to be passed.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"I think we're off to the races in what will be a very strong V-shaped recovery."

...

Mmm, OK ... care to explain why then the Republicans will discuss (and pass) another $trillion stimpack in July?

DBG8489
DBG8489

This is all about perspective. Remember that Kudlow, Powell, Trump and the rest of the political/financial elite (yes, this includes Republicans and Democrats, Biden, Bernie, McConnell, Pelosi...and all the rest) live in a different universe with different rules. It's a big club, and you ain't in it.

The elite know that as long as the Fed can keep pumping money into places where it never reaches the pockets of the 99% - the Wall Street Money Machine(TM) will continue to run. And for them, that represents the V-Shaped Recovery (TM) - in their universe.

They only care about our universe to the extent that they will do whatever is necessary to keep us fighting each other. Because as long as we are at each other's throats, we're not working together gathering pitchforks, torches, tar, feathers, rails and rope.

Remember the old adage about stepping back and letting neighborhoods riot because they were just destroying their own infrastructure? Take a good look around you right now because that's literally what the 1% are saying about the rest of us. They honestly do not care if we collectively destroy all our stuff because they know that at some point, we will have to go back, hat in hand, to them when we're ready to rebuild. And they will of course be magnanimous enough to help by loaning us the money to do so, and taxing us to pay it back.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Kudlow

Imo, the story around him this weekend was his advocating people wear masks at Tulsa MAGA rally this week.

The Trump supporters I know think virus overblown and wearing masks a government attempt at controlling the population.

The only thing I'm interested about the rally - will DJT be surrounded in plexi bubble? ... or will he walk the talk ... and actually speak without safety precautions?

Herkie
Herkie

More of a "checkmark" shaped recovery.

njbr
njbr

Even the losing team has rousing cheers and cheerleaders.

njbr
njbr

Kudlow inflating the balloon ahead of the retail sales numbers.

There's gonna be a lot of new stores...

tokidoki
tokidoki

I'll believe this if Kudlow quits and applies to be a small business owner.

