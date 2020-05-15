Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Radical Facebook groups call for Whitmer to be hanged, lynched, shot, beaten or beheaded.

Newsweek reports Michigan Closes Down Capitol in face of Death Threats.

On Thursday, Michigan closed down its capitol building and canceled its legislative session after online death threats made against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



The threats were made by protesters who planned to attend a "Judgement Day" protest at the capitol. The protesters ostensibly oppose Whitmer's statewide shutdown orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous [sic] is counting to three, and yesterday was day two," wrote Dave Meisenheimer in a 385,000-member Facebook group called Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine. "Next comes the watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants," he concluded.

Numerous other posts referred to Whitmer as a "Nazi," "spawn of the devil," "wicked witch," "Soros puppet," "baby killer tyrant" and more, according to the Detroit Metro Times. Others promised to attend upcoming protests "armed to the death" and without face masks, threatening to attack any police officers who dared confront them.

"There are legislators who are wearing bulletproof vests to go to work," Whitmer told ABC News last week. "No one should be intimidated by someone who's bringing in an assault rifle into their workplace."