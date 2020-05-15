Mish Talk
Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Mish

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Radical Facebook groups call for Whitmer to be hanged, lynched, shot, beaten or beheaded. 

Newsweek reports Michigan Closes Down Capitol in face of Death Threats.

On Thursday, Michigan closed down its capitol building and canceled its legislative session after online death threats made against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The threats were made by protesters who planned to attend a "Judgement Day" protest at the capitol. The protesters ostensibly oppose Whitmer's statewide shutdown orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous [sic] is counting to three, and yesterday was day two," wrote Dave Meisenheimer in a 385,000-member Facebook group called Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine. "Next comes the watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants," he concluded.

Numerous other posts referred to Whitmer as a "Nazi," "spawn of the devil," "wicked witch," "Soros puppet," "baby killer tyrant" and more, according to the Detroit Metro Times. Others promised to attend upcoming protests "armed to the death" and without face masks, threatening to attack any police officers who dared confront them.

"There are legislators who are wearing bulletproof vests to go to work," Whitmer told ABC News last week. "No one should be intimidated by someone who's bringing in an assault rifle into their workplace."

I am quite confident these nutcases will found prosecuted, convicted and sent to prison where they belong.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-11
Anda
Anda

Who, Whitmer or the protesters ?

Blurtman
Blurtman

They could just destroy her income, and plunge her into poverty, where she will be compelled to wait on food lines to feed her family. That might be kinder.

gregggg
gregggg

Every Labor Day, Michigan shuts down the Mackinac Bridge for the Bridge Walk commemorating the opening of the bridge in 1958. This walk is lead by the governor of the State of Michigan. Let's see if Whitmer makes it across without getting thrown off.

Jojo
Jojo

I'm not on FB. Is there a group for CA Governor Gavin Newsom? He deserves to be recalled.

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

There are far worse crimes committed at the Federal level every day. Politicians are destroying the US from within, massive spending programs, gross incompetence, liars running committees... When pensions and 401Ks are worth nothing, We the People might be finally stirred to action. Until then, perhaps the French can send DC a guillotine for the Mall. It would go a long way to accountability.

BrainDamagedBiden
BrainDamagedBiden

I suppose this type of hyperbole can only be used against Trump and his supporters.

Was Kathy Griffin thrown in jail. I personally don't think she should have been.

From what was posted it is hard to say what was actually said except for some name calling. Sounds to me like more overreaction from the governor.

Also, it's about time the A-holes in public office become a little afraid of the public. Then maybe they'll behave themselves and stop using their office to loot the public.

Jojo
Jojo

Could this be the reason so many are upset?

CzarChasm-Reigns
CzarChasm-Reigns

I'm not so confident: it is more likely the nutcases become Trump appointees.
Who eggs it on & brags about shooting someone on 5th ave.?
Birds of a feather, flocking democracy up, bigly.

BrainDamagedBiden
BrainDamagedBiden

Mish, Are you suggesting that quoting Thomas Jefferson should get people thrown in jail?

Sechel
Sechel

the problem is Donald Trump is encouraging and not discouraging this behavior. Some of these groups are being organized and supported by his financial backers and surrogates.

Sechel
Sechel

It's idiocy that the protesters can bring guns into the capital. It risks the lives of leaders and the police. We're one step away from being a Lebanon with these militia groups many also part of white nationalist movements free to roam about and arm.

