Facebook Draws a Line on Hate Speech (Right Under Its Pocketbook)

Facebook has banned hate speech for you and me. But the line vanishes if it goes through its pocketbook.

Please consider Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics.

In Facebook posts and public appearances, Indian politician T. Raja Singh has said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, called Muslims traitors and threatened to raze mosques. Yet Mr. Singh, a member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, is still active on Facebook and Instagram, where he has hundreds of thousands of followers. The company’s top public-policy executive in the country, Ankhi Das, opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr. Singh and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence, said the current and former employees. Ms. Das, whose job also includes lobbying India’s government on Facebook’s behalf, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Mr. Modi’s party would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users, the current and former employees said.

Facebook Markets

Social Lines vs Bottom Lines

Facebook says it doesn’t tolerate efforts to use its platforms to instigate violence anywhere in the world. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has been trying to reassure employees and advertisers in the U.S. that the company won’t let its platform be used to incite violence or interfere with the democratic process. “People should be able to see what politicians say” on Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg said in May when asked about President Trump’s online activity, but “there are lines, and we will enforce them.”

Line Enforcement Explained

If you impact Facebook's bottom line you can say Muslim immigrants should be shot, Muslims are traitors, and you can threaten to raze mosques.

If a politician from a country that did not impact Facebook's bottom line made the same statement, it would have been erased, and the politician banned.

If you impact the bottom line, you have no social lines.

My Position

I am in favor of free speech until it gets to the point of inciting violence.

Similarly, can one cannot yell "fire" in a movie theater.

T. Raja Singh is indeed guilty of inciting violence. He should be banned from Facebook and arrested.

