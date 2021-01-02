TheStreet
Exploding Debt Levels Will Kill the Stock Moon Launch

Mish

With Interest rates at zero and debt levels skyrocketing, it will be difficult for corporate profits and share prices to continue their push higher forever.

Exploding Debt Levels

It is impossible to know when something will matter but I agree with Peter Cecchini, founder and CEO of AlphaOmega Advisors who says Stocks Can't Go ‘To the Moon’ Forever.

“Some of the earnings estimates that I'm seeing, as you said, the consensus is just below $170, are going to require multiples that just don't make a lot of sense to me within the context of the fact that rates can't go any lower. So if we're looking for multiple expansion to continue to drive the rally, I don't think we're going to get that because the Fed’s efficacy is limited, right? It has firepower, no one's saying the Fed doesn't have ammunition. It can print money and it can go buy Treasuries for as long as it would like. But at the end of the day, when you're at zero, the stimulative impact is muted... I think that is one huge piece that people are missing. We're not just back to, you know, this `to the moon’ scenario for earnings. If anything, we're back to a situation where cashflows remain challenge and, by the way, debt levels have exploded.”

Click on the above link for a podcast.

And in case you missed it, please consider Do You Understand the Ramifications of Passive Investing?

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Realist
Realist

Passive Investing? You mean like your gold and cash holdings? Or do you actively trade your positions?

