Expect the Most Evictions in History as Ban Expires

Mish

The federal ban on evictions expires in January. For millions that's when huge problems start.

Wave of Evictions Coming

Prepare for a Wave of Evictions in January as Federal Ban Expires.

Millions of U.S. renters face the prospect of eviction in January unless federal officials extend protections put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That month is when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on evictions is set to expire. The moratorium protects tenants who have missed monthly rent payments from being thrown out of their homes if they declare financial hardship. The CDC ordered the halt on evictions under the Public Health Service Act, which allows the federal government to enact regulations that help stop the spread of infectious diseases.

Between 2.4 million and 5 million American households are at risk of eviction in January alone, and millions more will be vulnerable in the months after, according to estimates from the investment bank and financial-advisory firm Stout Risius Ross.

Landlords have already filed more than 150,000 eviction petitions during the pandemic in the 27 cities tracked by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. Many of those tenants have lost their cases, and are now on the hook for all their back rent.

Most Evictions In History

I don’t see how it’s possible that we’re not going to see more evictions on Jan. 1 than we’ve ever seen in a month,’ said John Pollock, staff attorney at the Public Justice Center

Questions Abound

  • It's easy to sympathize with tenants but what about landlords who cannot pay mortgages?
  • Are we to postpone evictions forever while landlords lose their property? 

There has been no discussion in any of the recent Covid packages for further moratoriums nor aid to landlords who have not been paid for months.

So unless there is specific aid sufficient aid in the bill to allow tenants to catch up, millions of evictions are on the way.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-5
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

The landlords have to pay their local property tax bill no matter if the tenants don’t pay rent. The government locusts and their pensions must be paid. Those rats haven’t missed a cent of pay all year.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Yes, we'll see evictions. We may also seem some impact on spending, as tenants slash spending to pay back rent.

Webej
Webej

There will be no choice than to have a temporary extension of the eviction moratorium pending temporary readjustments in the economy, engendering temporary dislocations in other parts of the economy, ad infinitum.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

It would be interesting to see the ratio of renters to landlords-using-rent-to-cover-house-payment.

Too, renters must go somewhere. Which says either lower rent or a combo of empty houses and houses with more people together. Together, breathing on each other.

