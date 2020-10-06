Expect the Average Duration of Unemployment to Skyrocket for Years
So many people were suddenly laid off in March and April that the average number of weeks people were unemployed plunged to 6.1. That was an all-time low.
Longer-term charts show more ominous trends.
Weeks Unemployed 1999-2020
The average number of weeks someone is unemployed tends to peak long after a recession has ended.
A long-term chart shows this more clearly.
Weeks Unemployed 1948-2020
Trends suggest the average duration of unemployment will skyrocket for years.
