Expect Dismal Returns in Stocks and Bonds

People who study history and more specifically the 1970s understand that the stock market is not going to go down anytime soon until we get strong Main Street inflation signals.

Of course we've had very strong inflation over the last 20 years in the form of Real Estate, rents, health insurance cost and other Rising living cost expenses that were intentionally omitted from the CPI. That was coupled with very harsh wage deflation where wages were going down as American corporation moved manufacturing overseas and what was left our service jobs paying mostly minimum wage with no benefits.

This of course is going to change in the next year or two, because incomes have to rise to keep up with higher debt load payments when it comes to mortgages, rents, medical insurance cost and other Rising expenses.

so stimulus is coming of course and from there we're going to see Rising wages as of course as the only way to keep the real estate racket inflating.

When main stream inflation Rears its ugly head in Commodities and wages, everyone will understand in a moment's notice what's been happening over the last 20 to 30 years....ie that inflation is been lowering the standards of livings all along in the form of higher rents, real estate values and medical and educational costs while at the same time American corporations were double-dipping here in the United States and abroad in the world economies.

What I mean by that is that American corporations when they moved the jobs overseas, they expanded their profit potential to the whole world as other countries a nationalities improved their standards of living and were able to buy a lot more American products increasing profits a lot more than keeping jobs locally in this country. So they became a lot richer while middle-class Americans slowly but surely became poorer.

The extraction has gotten to the point where most Americans are so poor that they don't even have a few hundred dollars in savings for a rainy day.

Life in America has become so depressing that most Americans want to find something to blame it on. And here comes Trump blaming immigrants blacks Muslims among others diverting the blame to them while corporations continue to loot and pilage the American people.

Any way going back to the stock market , I think stocks will continue to rise until inflation rises in the headline numbers were you cant hide it anymore and interest rates start to rise as a result because there is no other choice...... and that's when the stock market will have some competition and people will start moving money away from stocks to bonds as bonds start to compete with stocks for Returns on investments.

Is this going to happen tomorrow? Probably not, but it will happen in the next year or two as precious metals are suggesting, yes in my opinion.

In the meantime stocks are probably going to continue to rise and we'll take a look at things in 2021 and see how inflation is acting up and then we'll go from there.

In the meantime enjoy the ride higher in everything as deflation talk fades into the sunset.