Expect Dismal Returns in Stocks and Bonds

Mish

Bond  yields are low and stock PE's high so expect dismal returns in both.

Are Stocks Cheap Compared to Bonds?

The idea is ludicrous but the question came up again today in response to Charts of the Week: Valuation Inflation.

Consider this reader comment thread.

Scoot: Just to be devil's advocate, the PE on the 30 year Treasury is over 80. It's 170 for the 10 year.

Mish: Bonds have yields, not earnings. That aside, your comment is not DA at all.  Rather it is one of the silly justifications you hear all the time "stocks are cheap compared to bonds". Hussman accurately blasted the concept recently. 

Scoot: Do you have a link to what Hussman wrote? I could only find something from 2015 although I’ve no doubt it’s very similar. It might be a good topic for one of your articles.

Fundamentally Unsound

Please consider Fundamentally Unsound, John Hussman's July 2020 analysis.

If someone tells you, “well, stock valuations are high, but high valuations are justified by low interest rates,” they’re actually arguing that passive investors face the worst of all possible worlds. They’re saying “well, future stock returns are likely to be dismal, but dismal returns on stocks are justified because you’re going to get dismal returns on bonds too.”

Saying that extreme stock market valuations are “justified” by low interest rates is like saying that poking yourself in the eye is “justified” by smashing your thumb with a hammer.

Worse, by our estimates, the likely 10-year total return of the S&P 500 from current valuations is about -1.4% annually.

Over the completion of the current market cycle, I expect that the entire S&P 500 total return since 2000 will be wiped out. Specifically, I continue to expect the S&P 500 to lose about two-thirds of its value. Even a 50% market retreat would bring valuations only to levels matching the 2002 low, which was the highest valuation level ever observed at the completion of a market cycle.

Here’s the crucial point. A security is just a claim on some set of expected future cash flows. The higher the price you pay, the lower the long-term return you can expect.

Illegal Fed Actions

Hussman also discusses the illegal actions taken by the Fed in response to Covid. 

His article merits a read for many reasons.

For further discussion of valuations, please also see Charts of the Week: Valuation Inflation 

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

I've been following GMO capital for years. They post updated 7r expected returns by asset classes on a regular basis. They have u.s. large caps down annualized 1.5% and u.s. bonds down 3.8% They like emerging stocks and a category they call emerging value.

Personally I have a problem with this sort of analysis. In my mind the duration risk of stocks is like 40 years where as the duration risk of a 7-10 year bond portfolio is probably lie 5-6 years. The odds are too high in my opinion of a severe depression like hit. I can't quantify it but the Covid-19 fall-out is far from over or quantified. This is Jeremy Grantham:

Putting firm probabilities on economic scenarios today is extremely difficult. Economic forecasting is a difficult proposition in the best of times. The fact that the economic outcomes from here significantly depend on the evolution of a pandemic caused by a virus that the world has a total of five months of collective knowledge about makes the task close to impossible. What we can say, however, is that the possibility of a very bad economic outcome, whether “W” or “L” or some other shape hitherto unknown to economics and the Roman alphabet, is much more material than is normally the case. The potential of such a dire event is always with us and, indeed, the primary justification for the equity risk premium rests on the dismal performance of equities in depression scenarios. If such events were not possible, equities would not need to be priced to deliver the long-term returns we all assume4 they will. However, normally we think of economic disaster scenarios as true tail events. It is unwise to allow their possibility to fall completely out of your imagination, but they don’t need to be thought of as part of the reasonably likely scenarios for the world economy. Today, that is no longer the case. Prudence suggests that investors with the need to exist in the long run must contemplate what kind of a hit a depression scenario would inflict on both their portfolios and the overarching entity or need that the portfolios exist to serve. And with a rapidity seldom matched in history, equities have gone from plausibly priced for very bad outcomes to more or less ignoring the possibility.

GMO 7-Year Asset Class Forecast: 1Q 2020
GMO 7-Year Asset Class Forecast: 1Q 2020

GMO's 7-Year Asset Class Forecast as of March 31, 2020.

1Q 2020 GMO Quarterly Letter
1Q 2020 GMO Quarterly Letter

At the March lows, most risk assets appeared to be fair value or cheap, even assuming a moderate hit to fair value from a severe recession. In our multi-asset portfolios, we added to our holdings of equities and credit over the few weeks around the lows.

The full interview with Jeremy Grantham
The full interview with Jeremy Grantham

CNBC's Wilfred Frost sits down with Jeremy Grantham, legendary investor and co-founder of GMO, to talk about the markets and the global economy.

Silver2021
Silver2021

People who study history and more specifically the 1970s understand that the stock market is not going to go down anytime soon until we get strong Main Street inflation signals.

Of course we've had very strong inflation over the last 20 years in the form of Real Estate, rents, health insurance cost and other Rising living cost expenses that were intentionally omitted from the CPI. That was coupled with very harsh wage deflation where wages were going down as American corporation moved manufacturing overseas and what was left our service jobs paying mostly minimum wage with no benefits.
This of course is going to change in the next year or two, because incomes have to rise to keep up with higher debt load payments when it comes to mortgages, rents, medical insurance cost and other Rising expenses.

so stimulus is coming of course and from there we're going to see Rising wages as of course as the only way to keep the real estate racket inflating.

When main stream inflation Rears its ugly head in Commodities and wages, everyone will understand in a moment's notice what's been happening over the last 20 to 30 years....ie that inflation is been lowering the standards of livings all along in the form of higher rents, real estate values and medical and educational costs while at the same time American corporations were double-dipping here in the United States and abroad in the world economies.

What I mean by that is that American corporations when they moved the jobs overseas, they expanded their profit potential to the whole world as other countries a nationalities improved their standards of living and were able to buy a lot more American products increasing profits a lot more than keeping jobs locally in this country. So they became a lot richer while middle-class Americans slowly but surely became poorer.

The extraction has gotten to the point where most Americans are so poor that they don't even have a few hundred dollars in savings for a rainy day.

Life in America has become so depressing that most Americans want to find something to blame it on. And here comes Trump blaming immigrants blacks Muslims among others diverting the blame to them while corporations continue to loot and pilage the American people.

Any way going back to the stock market , I think stocks will continue to rise until inflation rises in the headline numbers were you cant hide it anymore and interest rates start to rise as a result because there is no other choice...... and that's when the stock market will have some competition and people will start moving money away from stocks to bonds as bonds start to compete with stocks for Returns on investments.

Is this going to happen tomorrow? Probably not, but it will happen in the next year or two as precious metals are suggesting, yes in my opinion.

In the meantime stocks are probably going to continue to rise and we'll take a look at things in 2021 and see how inflation is acting up and then we'll go from there.

In the meantime enjoy the ride higher in everything as deflation talk fades into the sunset.

