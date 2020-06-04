Mish Talk
Expect Covid-19 to Return in the Fall in a Big Way

Mish

A look at what's happening in the Southern Hemisphere suggests something that no one wants to hear.

Covid-19 on a Southern Hemisphere Rampage

An Email exchange with Jim Bianco and Erik Townsend reveals a Covid-19 pattern that many of us expected but no one wanted.

Bianco reports "The virus is exploding in the southern hemisphere … Central/South America, Africa, around India and around Iran."  

"Here is my thinking/idea: The virus is no where near disappearing. Instead it has moved to the southern hemisphere (winter) and out of the northern hemisphere (summer). If so, we are enjoying a summer respite before a second way this coming winter."

Reported Infections - The World Excluding the US

Reported Infections World Excluding the US

Bianco emailed charts of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Keyna, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and other countries. 

I put those countries on a single chart, above. Data is from Our World in Data, with credit to Bianco for the idea. 

Thanks Jim!

Comments from Erik Townsend

Jim,

As always, thanks for keeping the conversation going and for your excellent charts.

The whole thing feels like it’s just starting here in Chile. Our region’s legislative council just voted last night to impose a lock-down for the first time. They already have one in Santiago, where the population density is much higher. The case count alone doesn’t appear to justify a lockdown here on the coast. But what’s happening is exactly what places like Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard went through a few months ago. Wealthy people in Santiago are violating the quarantine and bugging out to their beach houses here on the coast. The local authorities don’t want the influx of infections. So the mayors of all the principal “beach towns” got together and lobbied the federal government to impose a lockdown uniformly across both Santiago and the coast, and they asked them to step up enforcement against people who have been bugging out to their 2 homes.

The whole thing has gotten surreal: In our building there are warnings posted everywhere that building security is closely monitoring the security cameras, and non-permanent residents who are seen in the building will immediately be reported to the carrabineros (state police). Of course this is So. America so bribes are rampant and the building is still full of people who don’t normally live here except on weekends.

Jim, I agree with your analysis (2 wave coming to N. Hemisphere right around election time). But my thinking has evolved a bit more beyond that. Here’s my latest thesis:

Phew! That sucked but we got through it. A much smaller “2 wave” is plausible but unlikely, and to be sure if there is a 2 wave, that will be the end.

This is just getting started. We had the 1 wave in N. Hemisphere, now in seasonal retreat. So. Hemisphere is exploding now. We are going to see a “continuous, rolling pattern” around the globe where there’s always an outbreak somewhere, and seasonality punctuates the overall multi-year event into waves.

There has never been a good reason to assume wave 2 would be smaller than wave 1, and that assumption will be challenged by the second Northern Hemisphere wave this fall. This will continue until there is a widely effective vaccine or global herd immunity. Neither should be assumed to be assured to happen. There has never been a successful human coronavirus vaccine ever in the history of the world and because R0 is so high, we need at least 80% of the population to be infected before we achieve effective herd immunity.

All the best, 

Erik Townsend, Macro Voices Podcast Host 

Phew?!

Yes, we have a collective "Phew" but the chart shows that is not even justified. 

The US has flattened the curve and no more. 

The recent riots may easily un-flatten the curve just as things were, at least for a while, starting to look better, even as some states are looking worse.

US Covid-19 Cases 2020-06-04

US Covid-19 Cases 2020-06-04

New US Epicenters

  • Illinois
  • California
  • Texas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Virgina

While people breathe a sigh of relief about recent declines in New York and New Jersey, huge problems erupted in Illinois, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia despite warmer weather.

Seven days of mass rioting without masks are sure to exacerbate these worsening trends.

For daily economic, political, and interest rate commentary, please Follow MishTalk on the Street.

Mish

Comments (18)
No. 1-10
anoop
anoop

The future hasn't happened. No matter how bad the past, think positive thoughts!

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Where is your “its just the flu” and “it will magically disappear” messiah now?

numike
numike

"The future enters into us long before it happens"
Rainer Maria Rilke

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

My revised model says 100k MORE deaths by September 21st. We will need a miracle to not hit this. Get ready for shutdowns again this summer and more mass layoffs.

Jdog1
Jdog1

Just like the ruin we see in our cities, we will have the liberals to thank for the second wave of Covid. As a rule, it takes 2 years for a pandemic to run its course, and if the people act stupidly the 2nd wave is worse than the 1st. Well I guess we know what to expect....

Webej
Webej

I only see 3 countries located in the southern hemisphere: Chile, Argentina & S Africa.
Brazil and India are substantially N Hemisphere, and that is where COVID-19 is preponderant.
N Zealand & Australia do not figure in the data.

As for epidemic waves: These are (very) poorly understood. The herd immunity of 80% only applies if we assume homogeneous connectivity and susceptibility. There are scientific estimates based on data so far that put the community immunity to dampen transmission at 10-20%. Herd immunity is a number that belongs within vaccination theory, not epidemic wave theory.

Whole thesis is baseless speculation on the basis of too few variables about a phenomena we know very little about (waxing and waning of plagues). Susceptibility (differentiation in immune systems and cellular biology) for pathogens is not homogenous and virtually impossible to predict.

Jdog1
Jdog1

I am thinking more fall than summer. Even if the numbers get worse in the summer, there will be massive resistance from all sides to not lock down because of financial and other considerations. I expect that when fall hits and the weather cools, the numbers will explode, and there will not be any other choice. So far estimates are about 15% of the populations has been exposed, and we will not see the beginning of the end until we get to 60%

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Another round of lockdowns across the globe?
The psychological impact will be massive, food chains broken, both quiet and loud desperation immeasurable. Doesn't bare thinking about.

Imagine an autumn and winter of awful weather and no joy. Christmas devoid of social interaction, close to zero footfall in the run-up to the holiday season.

That's a depression.

njbr
njbr

We are riding on the residual effect of the shut-down. Florida, today, has their highest ever number of new cases--a week of so after re-opening (average incubation time 1 to 2 weeks). On 5/27 the US hit 100K recorded deaths, today on 6/4, we're at 110K--a week later. That will accelerate with the number of cases. It is quite likely that 10K per week will be the lower bound for the restof the summer.

It is becoming clear that the summer slow-down effect will not be that great and with the messaging that it is all over, the spread will widen.

...Researchers studied 144 geopolitical areas around the world with more than 375,000 COVID-19 cases by March 27. They found that public health interventions are working – they are slowing down the spread of this pandemic. However, scientists found no evidence that countries experiencing warm weather in March had any advantage over colder climates. COVID-19 is a global phenomenon and you have to remember that it is pretty hot in the southern hemisphere. COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in Brazil and Australia. And what is slowing this disease down is not the warm weather, but extensive public health measures....Dionne Gesink, one of the authors of the study, said: “Summer is not going to make this go away. It’s important people know that. On the other hand, the more public health interventions an area had in place, the bigger the impact on slowing the epidemic growth.”...

