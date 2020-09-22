Existing Home Sales at Highest Level in 14 Years

Eddie_T 49 mins

The median home price in Austin jumped 14% yo.y., to $ 395K in the city proper. Not quite so much in the burbs. Active listings are down 34% and inventory is low....just one month of supply

I'm feeling pretty good about the houses I own here ....I was expecting good appreciation, but COVID has had a major impact on the shifting demographics. I've been buying fairly steadily since 2009.

They all flow good cash and my leverage is fairly low.

Maybe time to refinance....but all the ones I have mortgaged are already locked in for 30 years at excellent rates.

Tell me again why this bubble is such a bad thing?