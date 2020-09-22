TheStreet
Existing Home Sales at Highest Level in 14 Years

Mish

Annualized sales are at the highest level since December of 2006.

The National Association of Realtors reports an Annualized Sales Rate of 6 Million in August, the highest since December of 2006.

Key Points

  • Median Price: The median existing-home price for all housing types in August was $310,600, up 11.4% from August 2019 ($278,800), as prices rose in every region. August’s national price increase marks 102 straight months of year-over-year gains.
  • Lumber: "Over recent months, we have seen lumber prices surge dramatically,” Yun said. “This has already led to an increase in the cost of multifamily housing and an even higher increase for single-family homes." 
  • Inventory Total housing inventory at the end of August totaled 1.49 million units, down 0.7% from July and down 18.6% from one year ago (1.83 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.1 months in July and down from the 4.0-month figure recorded in August 2019.
  • Fire Impact: Yun, says the inventory issue has worsened in the past month due to the dramatic surge in lumber prices and the dearth of lumber resulting from California wildfires. 
  • Sales Time: Properties typically remained on the market for 22 days in August, seasonally equal to the number of days in July and down from 31 days in August 2019. Sixty-nine percent of homes sold in August 2020 were on the market for less than a month.

Regional Sales Breakdown

  • Northeast: Existing-home sales in the Northeast jumped 13.8%, recording an annual rate of 740,000, a 5.7% increase from a year ago. The median price in the Northeast was $349,500, up 10.4% from August 2019.
  • Midwest: Existing-home sales increased 1.4% in the Midwest to an annual rate of 1,410,000 in August, up 9.3% from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $246,300, a 10.7% increase from August 2019.
  • South: Existing-home sales in the South rose 0.8% to an annual rate of 2.60 million in August, up 13.0% from the same time one year ago. The median price in the South was $269,200, a 12.3% increase from a year ago.
  • West: Existing-home sales in the West inched up 0.8% to an annual rate of 1,250,000 in August, a 9.6% increase from a year ago. The median price in the West was $456,100, up 11.8% from August 2019.

Existing Home Sales Median Price

Exiosting Home Sales Median Price 2020-08

Fed Bubble Blowing

If you don't want to see evidence of Fed bubble blowing, then please don't look at a chart of median sales prices.

Mish

Comments
No. 1-7
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

So northeast driving the sales, makes sense as people abandon New York while Covid running wild.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

This will end once covid comes to the suburbs. This will happen this fall. Covid could care less where you live.

Jojo
Jojo

Some people have money/credit to sparte?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

The median home price in Austin jumped 14% yo.y., to $ 395K in the city proper. Not quite so much in the burbs. Active listings are down 34% and inventory is low....just one month of supply

I'm feeling pretty good about the houses I own here ....I was expecting good appreciation, but COVID has had a major impact on the shifting demographics. I've been buying fairly steadily since 2009.

They all flow good cash and my leverage is fairly low.

Maybe time to refinance....but all the ones I have mortgaged are already locked in for 30 years at excellent rates.

Tell me again why this bubble is such a bad thing?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

But when it comes to housing, they seldom all burst at the same time.

Barring a world-wide deflationary depression, I challenge anybody to name a better investment than single family homes in Austin TX. And if we do have a depression, at least assets with tangible value won't fail to zero.

Quark711
Quark711

The news is NEVER bullish near bottoms, only near tops.

Jojo
Jojo

Must be the top 10% doing the house buying!

September 22, 2020

Americans are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the US economic rebound, with almost 90 per cent saying Washington needs to pass a new stimulus package to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Vast majority of Americans want more economic aid to offset Covid
Vast majority of Americans want more economic aid to offset Covid

Voters blame Republicans and Democrats equally for stimulus stalemate in FT-Peterson survey

