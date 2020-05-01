Mish Talk
Eurozone Collapse: V-Shaped Recovery Mirage Is Gone

Mish

Eurozone Economy Collapses 3.8% in the first quarter, the worst on record.  Spain (-5.2%) and France (-5.6%) GDP were much worse than Italy (-4.7%).

Economist Daniel Lacalle offers his thoughts on the European economy in a YouTube video. 

What LaCalle says about the Eurozone also applies to the US. 

What's Next for America?

For a 20-point discussion of what to expect, please see Nothing is Working Now: What's Next for America?

No V-Shaped Recovery

Here's the correct viewpoint: The Covid-19 Recession Will Be Deeper Than the Great Financial Crisis.

Simply put, a quick return to business as usual is not in the cards.

Inflation or Deflation?

Meanwhile, the debate over inflation or deflation continues.

Will it be Inflation or Deflation?

If you believe the answer is inflation, then you do not understand the importance of credit and demand shocks. Click on the link for discussion.

Mike "Mish" Shedlock

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

EU is China's largest trading partner (and China is EU's 2nd largest behind US).

Just waiting for the Black Swan to appear (massive devaluation of yuan) ... and Mr Market's reaction ...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"What's Next for America?"

...

Well, if the CARES Act wasn't bad enough for small business (UE receive $600/week in addition to states UE benefits thru July 31st. Good luck getting them back to work). Now landlords in the crosshairs.

New York Times:

#CancelRent Is New Rallying Cry for Tenants. Landlords Are Alarmed.

As unemployment soars across the country, tenants rights groups and community nonprofits have rallied around an audacious goal: to persuade the government to halt rent and mortgage payments — without back payments accruing — for as long as the economy is battered by the coronavirus.

MikeZaccardi
MikeZaccardi

Important to keep in mind GDP numbers are q/q & annualized. The consensus, at least for the US, is for real GDP in dollars to not eclipse the high until 2022 or later.

