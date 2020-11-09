TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

El Paso Shut Down as 10 Mobile Morgues Fill Up

Mish

Hospitals Over Capacity and Mobile Morgues Fill Up

Texas state is fighting the move but County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says he’s now planning on Extending El Paso’s Shutdown Order unless the county’s hospitals can recover in the next several days.

“The potential is really what causes me to insist on that Stay at Home order,” Judge Samaniego said.  

Last weekend, El Paso County set up its third and fourth mobile morgue units as COVID-19 patients were dying faster than the county could investigate them, leading to a backlog of 85 bodies.

Samaniego said El Paso County would soon have ten mobile morgues set up to handle the spike in COVID-19 deaths, which the judge said was showing no sign of slowing down.

“It doesn’t look good,” Judge Samaniego said. “It may be as much as 20 per day the next two to three weeks. There might be more and more an incline of deaths.”

10 days ago, the county judge issued a two-week shutdown and Stay at Home order for El Paso aimed at easing the burden on area hospitals, which were over 100% capacity.

The state of Texas is fighting the shutdown order in the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, but until the court rules otherwise, the county judge’s shutdown will be allowed to continue.

Didn't Trump promise this story would go away after the election?

Guess what.

In case you need a refresher, please consider Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

This election was Trump's to win. All he needed to do was make a genuine attempt at appealing to anyone but his base. 

But that is like asking asking a fish to read a book. 

Questions of the Day

Are You Imititating the Onion

Uphill Battle 

Unfortunately, Trump so poisoned the political atmosphere surrounding Covid that we have to deal with delusional nonsense. 

Biden's faces an uphill battle but he got a bit of help from Utah governor Gary Herbert who declared a state of emergency on Sunday.  Herbert mandated masks and placed significant restriction on gatherings.

For details, please see Utah Governor Mandates Masks and Restricts Gatherings

Mish

Comments (28)
No. 1-11
Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Mish, this is a perfect business opportunity for Bezos to have his Amazon trucks backhaul the corpses all the way through the supply chain back to China.

Scooot
Scooot

Hopefully the shutdown will help them to get it under control & now there’s a credible vaccine we can all look foreword to life without Covid.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Hmm... so its a hoax, but the global conspiracy continues. What can it mean? The world is conspiring against trump's 2024 run?

AussiePete
AussiePete

This is allegedly a true story as reported here a few hours ago on a TV news show called The Project - former Australian Treasurer now ambassador to the US Joe Hockey was playing golf with President Trump a couple of days ago - Hockey made the mistake of sinking a long put on the 18th hole, thereby winning. Trump refused to mark Hockey's card! Commentators joked that there's now diplomatic tension between our counties, lol

Seriously, Trump simply can't take a backward step

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Trump supporters will win the darwin award, the longer they ignore common sense, the more they will be wiped out especially the boomers. So in a way it will all work out.

DeMISHcrat
DeMISHcrat

Dems "win", Covid disappears, markets explode higher. F*ck me, all is well. I like this "anointing." Way better than voting. Appears Russia was truly effective: now we just wait for State Mouthpiece media to inform us of the victor. TASS eat your heart out.

Doug78
Doug78

10 trailers equals 560 bodies

njbr
njbr

Pence claims success in operation Warp Speed...

HUGE NEWS: Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers.

But Pfizer said they never were a part of "Warp Speed"

Dr Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s head of vaccine development, told the New York Times: “We were never part of the Warp Speed ... We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

Operation Warp Speed is a $12 billion government programme, begun in May, to get a vaccine to 300 million Americans.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with the German drugmaker BioNTech, did not provide full details from its clinical trial, but experts have hailed it as a significant breakthrough.

Equally significant is the fact that the US-based company - unlike other vaccine front-runners - refused to take government money for research and development, in a bid to preserve their independence.

She said she learned of the results from the outside panel of experts shortly after 1pm on Sunday, and that the timing was not influenced by the election.

“We have always said that science is driving how we conduct ourselves — no politics,” she said.

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, on 1 October wrote an open letter to his US colleagues lamenting the fact that a vaccine was being “discussed in political terms rather than scientific facts”, and saying he had been left “disappointed” by the weaponisation of public health.

“The amplified political rhetoric around vaccine development, timing and political credit is undercutting public confidence,” he warned.

"We would never succumb to political pressure. The only pressure we feel — and it weighs heavy — are the billions of people, millions of businesses and hundreds of government officials that are depending on us.

“We’ve engaged with many elected leaders around the globe through this health crisis, but Pfizer took no investment money from any government. Our independence is a precious asset.”

In September he had made the same point, saying: “I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy. When you get money from someone, that always comes with strings.”

Pence breaks silence to take credit for Pfizer vaccine - and drugs company immediately denies Trump involved
Pence breaks silence to take credit for Pfizer vaccine - and drugs company immediately denies Trump involved

Pfizer has clarified that the US government was not involved in their development of a Covid-19 vaccine

Doug78
Doug78

Perhaps someone can answer this. Are morgues managed for just-in-time like many hospitals? What is the normal surge capacity for your average morgue in a county of about a million? Has El Paso resorted to mobile morgues before and if so under what conditions?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contact Tracing is a Huge Success So Why Won't The US Use It?

Singapore and Australia are among the countries successfully using contract tracing. The US is reluctant.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

It's over but the delusion continues.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

The Election is Over, Economically and Politically, What's Next?

Like it or not, the election is over. An overwhelming majority think their side won, but Biden will be in the White House. What's next?

Mish

by

Corvinus

Trump's Final Big Lie and a Crisis of Character

Trump is down to his last set of lies, as president.

Mish

by

nertak

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Trump proclaimed victory. Many Republicans chastised him for doing so.

Mish

by

BllPlk

Denmark to Kill 17 Million Mink After Covid Mutation Found

Danish authorities ordered a month-long closure of bars, restaurants and sports facilities where infected mink farms are located.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Trumpian Fools Chant "Stop the Count"

It is overwhelmingly likely Biden will win when the votes are counted.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hospitalizations Surge As US Hits New Record Covid Cases

The US hit a record 108,000 cases on Wednesday.

Mish

by

chamneyce

California Suddenly Rational: Uber and Lyft Win Proposition 22

Uber and Lyft Prevail on Proposition 22. Drivers are contractors, not employees.

Mish

by

Jack J

I Am Fearful of Violence No Matter Who Wins

I emailed a friend today about a violent outcome to the election. The topic also came up on Twitter.

Mish

by

nertak