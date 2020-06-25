Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Durable Goods Orders Rebound From Steep Plunge

Mish

Durable goods orders rose 15.8% in May following a revised 18.1% plunge in April.

After two record declines, the Advance Durable Goods report shows a 15.8% jump in May.

New Orders 

  • New orders for manufactured durable goods in May increased $26.6 billion or 15.8% to $194.4 billion.
  • Excluding transportation, new orders increased 4.0%. 
  • Excluding defense, new orders increased 15.5%. 
  • Transportation equipment led the increase, $20.9 billion or 80.7 percent to $46.9 billion.

Shipments 

  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $8.4 billion or 4.4 percent to $198.5 billion. 
  • This followed an 18.6 percent April decrease. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $5.0 billion or 12.1 percent to $46.5 billion.  

Inventories

  • Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, increased $0.3 billion or  0.1% to $425.1 billion. 
  • This followed a virtually unchanged April increase. Transportation equipment, up twenty-two of the last twenty-three months, drove the increase, $1.3 billion or 0.9% to $144.1 billion. 

Year-to-Date New Orders vs 2019

  • Total: -13.6%
  • Excluding Transportation: -4.0%
  • Excluding Defense: -14.8%
  • Manufacturing With Unfilled Orders: -11.1%
  • Motor Vehicles and Parts: -28.6%
  • Core Capital Goods: -17.4%

Year-to-Date Shipments vs 2019

  • Total Shipments: -11.3%
  • Excluding Transportation: -3.7%
  • Excluding Defense: -12.0%
  • Manufacturing With Unfilled Orders: -8.1%
  • Motor Vehicles and Parts: -28.6%
  • Core Capital Goods: -8.4%

Nondefense capital goods, known as core capital goods, are indicators of manufacturing capacity expansion.

The rebound is nice but the year-to-date numbers are a disaster.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"After two record declines, the Advance Durable Goods report shows a 15.8% jump in May."

...

First thing first. April and March revised lower.

The 15.8% jump in context:

seasonally adjusted total durable orders

May 2018 .... $246.483 billion

May 2019 .... $236.720 billion

May 2020 .... $194.419 billion

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Motor Vehicles and Parts: -28.6%"

...

The manufacturers are getting desperate. Yesterday saw cable ad for Mazda - 72 months @ 0.0% + no payments for first 3 months.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Mish

by

Jared4789

Trump Threatens China Over Lobsters

Trump is worried China may not be buying enough US lobsters.

Mish

by

Stuki

How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Mish

by

Blurtman

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

zavalita

The NAR is Optimistic on Home Sales, I'm Not, Here's Why

Existing home sales fell for the third month. gown another 9.7 percent.

Mish

by

JG1170

The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

Mish

by

Stuki