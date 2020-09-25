TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Durable Goods New Orders Spotlight a Manufacturing Slowdown

Mish

A close look at durable goods new orders shows the manufacturing recovery has slowed.

The Census Bureau report on Durable Goods New Orders and Shipments shows growth in new orders has slowed to a crawl.

New Orders Month-Over-Month 

Durable Goods New Orders Percent Change Month Over Month 2020-08

These month over month comparisons are wildly distorted. 

But for those interested, the recovery continued for a fourth month with new orders up a tiny 0.4% vs an econoday consensus of 1.5%.

Durable Goods New Orders 1993-Present

Durable Goods New Orders Millions of Dollars 2020-08 Long TermA

Durable Goods New Orders Percent Change From Year Ago

Durable Goods New Orders Percent Change From a Year Ago 2020-08

The above chart is the worst looking yet. It shows a rolling decline in manufacturing that stated mid-2018. 

Percent changes month over month for aircraft were so wild I had to remove them to prevent severe chart distortions.

One of the best ways to see the covid impact is to look at year-to-date totals on new orders and shipments.

Year-to-Date Highlights

  • New Orders: -11.3%
  • Shipments: -8.6%
  • New Orders Excluding Transportation: -3.0%
  • Shipments Excluding Transportation: -2.8%
  • New Orders Excluding Defense: -12.3%
  • Shipments Excluding Defense: -9.1%

Government military spending added a percentage point to the recovery in durable goods.

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Happens if Trump Refuses to Leave?

Trump will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump Threatens an Executive Order to Prevent Biden from Becoming President

Trump issues a bizarre threat that comes across as a joke. It will backfire.

Mish

by

Herkie

In the Presidential Election, 94% Say Their Mind is Made Up

Biden's maintains a lead in a recent Quinnipiac University Poll but the key finding regards the number of undecided voters.

Mish

by

teejaytrader

CDC Spreads Confusion and Anger With a Stunning Covid Reversal

The CDC pulled its guidelines on how Covid spreads by aerosols shortly after posting them online.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

J&J in Final Stage Covid-19 Tests: Would You Take the Vaccine?

Johnson & Johnson starts a 60,000 person phase-3 trial test. Stage-3 is the final phase.

Mish

by

Webej

Wow, Trump Didn't Know That the Dollar Floats

A clueless Trump asked his aides to weaken the dollar.

Mish

by

Lamarth

The Fed Now Owns Over $2 Trillion in Mortgages, What Else?

Since Covid hit, the Fed has been on a massive balance sheet expansion program. Let's look at the details in a pair of charts.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

How Many Wars Did Trump Start and End?

Think carefully.

Mish

by

Call_me_Al