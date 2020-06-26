Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Drinking Banned at Florida Bars and What About the NBA?

Mish

With covid-19 cases spiking to record highs, Florida rolled back reopenings.

Florida Shatters Covid-19 Case Record

Florida had a Record Shattering 8,942 New COVID-19 on Friday.

Florida’s bars were shutdown for two months to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed them to reopen in early June, but since then the state has experienced a big wave of new coronavirus cases.

The decision to ban drinking at bars is a reversal from what DeSantis said last week about rolling back reopening efforts. We’re not rolling back,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced Thursday that it will ban visitors again starting today at 6 p.m.

Governor DeSantis Defends Anti-Mask Stance

DeSantis has opposed a statewide mask rule and defended that position again Friday, saying many people would ignore a mandate anyway and a better approach is education.

“The idea that you’re just going to mandate and selectively prosecute people, I don’t think that that’s necessarily going to work,” DeSantis said. “I do think what will work is consistent messaging, letting people know what they can do to help protect themselves and protect others.”

How about issuing an order requiring stores to require masks? 

One could easily let stores or people off with a warning the first time. 

Compliance would be amazingly high and arrests minimal. 

If that is deemed too much against personal rights, then surely a bar ban is too. 

Alcohol Consumption Banned

In other Covid-19 news, let's check in on the NBA.

What About the NBA?

NBA Reopening Question

On March 11, the NBA suspended the season until July 31. 

Sporting News has a list of the NBA Players Opting Out. 

Will the NBA reopen on July 31? 

Color me doubtful.  

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

There won't be a single pitch made by an MLB pitcher this year. The logistics of playing are laughable.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge

The rollback of the reopenings escalates as cases surge to pandemic highs.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Trump is behind in all 17 of the most recent polls in 6 key battleground states. In addition, Trump trails in the most recent Ohio poll.

Mish

by

SunnyvaleCA

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

Lam14ers

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Court Will Not Block Mary Trump's Tell-All Book on the President

The bad news for president Trump keeps piling up.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Trump Threatens China Over Lobsters

Trump is worried China may not be buying enough US lobsters.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Mish

by

Jared4789

Texas Halts Reopening Due to Coronavirus Surge

Governor Greg Abbott halted Texas reopening plans due to a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

Mish

by

MATHGAME