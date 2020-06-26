Drinking Banned at Florida Bars and What About the NBA?

With covid-19 cases spiking to record highs, Florida rolled back reopenings.

Florida had a Record Shattering 8,942 New COVID-19 on Friday.

Florida’s bars were shutdown for two months to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed them to reopen in early June, but since then the state has experienced a big wave of new coronavirus cases. The decision to ban drinking at bars is a reversal from what DeSantis said last week about rolling back reopening efforts. “We’re not rolling back,” DeSantis said at a news conference. Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced Thursday that it will ban visitors again starting today at 6 p.m.

Governor DeSantis Defends Anti-Mask Stance

DeSantis has opposed a statewide mask rule and defended that position again Friday, saying many people would ignore a mandate anyway and a better approach is education. “The idea that you’re just going to mandate and selectively prosecute people, I don’t think that that’s necessarily going to work,” DeSantis said. “I do think what will work is consistent messaging, letting people know what they can do to help protect themselves and protect others.”

How about issuing an order requiring stores to require masks?

One could easily let stores or people off with a warning the first time.

Compliance would be amazingly high and arrests minimal.

If that is deemed too much against personal rights, then surely a bar ban is too.

Alcohol Consumption Banned

In other Covid-19 news, let's check in on the NBA.

What About the NBA?

NBA Reopening Question

On March 11, the NBA suspended the season until July 31.

Sporting News has a list of the NBA Players Opting Out.

Will the NBA reopen on July 31?

Color me doubtful.

