Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett is tired of parties that violate Covid rules.

Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off

Questions Abound

What if the house is rented?

How are people supposed to wash their hands?

Is this even legal?

What if there is a fire?

Mish