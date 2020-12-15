TheStreet
Do You Understand the Ramifications of Passive Investing?

What is Passive Investing?

Passive investing broadly refers to a buy-and-hold portfolio strategy for long-term investment horizons, with minimal trading in the market. Index investing is perhaps the most common form of passive investing, whereby investors seek to replicate and hold a broad market index or indices.

The above explanation is from Investopedia.

Is Passive Investing Creating a Bubble?

The Long Version

My Two Cents

For starters, thanks to @TheBondFreak @GratkeWealth @DiMartinoBooth and @profplum99 and anyone else in the chain I missed.

With that out of the way, please take a look at what happened to a buy and hold strategy in the Nikkei. 

Buy and Hold Nikkei Synopsis

  • The Nikkei fell 82% in 19 years. 
  • Every rally in that time was a sucker rally.
  • Despite a 158% rally, a 140% rally, two 64% rallies, and a 63% rally the Nikkei is still 31% below where it was 30 years ago!

Initial Valuation Starting Point

The Nikkei was dirt cheap in 2009 and amazingly expensive at the peak in 1990.

Congratulations to those who got in the Nikkei in 2009. They are up 280%.

That shows the importance of using valuation as an investment starting point. 

Can Something Like That Happen in the US?

Sure, why not?

That is not a prediction, just an observation.

Shiller Smoothed PE

Shiller PE 2020-12-10

Chicken Littles

It is easy to dismiss as Chicken Littles those who continually point out valuations, Shiller PE ratios and the like, (myself included because I honestly never thought the bubble would re-expand as it has).

I do not claim the DOW is the Nikkei or that it will follow that path. But it could. 

Moreover, pensions plans will be crucified if the stock market does nothing but go sideways for 10 years.

Regardless, history shows that valuations do matter. Japan provides the best example.

Will be different this time? Forever?

Buzz lightyear 1
Buzz lightyear 1

You are missing the point. Earnings. in 2008 to 2019 SP earnings. In 2008 SP 500 earnings fell to $18.00 In 2019 they were at $240.00 The P/E reflects that, but it lags. It is not forward looking.

Earnings revert to the mean. That is the entire point of the Shiller PE that I referenced

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

The Dow isn't the Nikkei. Central banks have learned from Japan's mistakes. The Fed is doing whatever it can to support stocks because they are scared of a larger crisis in pensions and other funds. If the stock market goes higher, everyone is better off. This is why the Fed is buying all kinds of bonds in order to force money out of bonds and into stocks. Stocks have turned into a better store of value then anything else. The Fed has a better version of closed loop system Japan failed at creating.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Buy and hold is completely dead as a strategy, killed by the Fed.

But I expect a much higher blow-off top at some point, than where we are now....I don’t think we're there yet, because I think we will see more helicopter money and more exuberance before the falling express elevator drops start.

It might be after the “COVID recovery”...in two more years? Three ? Five? Hard to know.....but the stock bubble is bound to pop....and when it does other asset classes in bubbles will drop too. But at least tangible assets will hold some value.

I wish I had a dollar for every article I’ve seen in the last 15 years that said the Fed is out of ammunition. For empty guns, they’ve done pretty well. But there are too many reasons to expect a top...Demographics, as often pointed out, will be part of it.

The boomers will need to sell. Who will be the buyers of all the inflated paper? That is not clear.

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

I suspect that if you did monthly dollar cost averaging purchases on the Nikkei even starting at the peak you would be up at this point in time.

The issue with long term buy and hold is that at some point one must sell and it really does not matter how stellar your puchases have been if that time comes during a 30 or 40% drop (ie, March) that then continues to flatline or only slowly recover.

