TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Discounting Revisions Housing Starts Were Flat

Mish

Housing starts rose 1.9% but revisions negated the gain.

New Residential Construction

The New Residential Construction Report shows housing starts rose 1.9%, permits 5.2%, and completions 15.3%.

September Stats

  • Starts: 1,415,000 SAAR. This is 8.8% above the revised August estimate of 1,388,000.
  • Permits: 1,553,000 SAAR. This is 5.2% above the revised August rate of 1,476,000.
  • Completions:  1,413,000 SAAR. This is 15.3% above the revised August estimate of 1,226,000. 

August Stats as Initially Reported

  • Starts: 1,415,000 SAAR.
  • Permits: 1.470,000 SAAR

Actual Numbers 

  • Starts: 125,000
  • Permits: 134,200
  • Completed: 121,000

Starts, Permits, Completions 1959-Present

Housing Starts Permits Complettions for 2020-09

Housing starts are about where they were in 1959. Affordability and attitudes about ownership are in play.

But hey, starts were up 1.9% to 1,415,000 SAAR. Hooray.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It's all about the headline, isn't it? Great economic news.....

By the time they do revisions again nobody will be paying attention to August anymore.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Mish

by

Anon1970

The Hunter Biden Mess and What it Means

Is Hunter Biden guilty of influence peddling? What about Joe Biden?

Mish

by

ajc1970

Trump Attacks Dr. Fauci as a "Disaster" and an "Idiot"

Trump makes another appeal to the base, this time blasting Dr. Fauci.

Mish

by

aprnext

Why Trump Will Lose the Election in One Word

Women

Mish

by

Fast Falcon

My Fearless Election Forecast and Range of Outcomes

The above map is my "most likely" outcome. There are other possibilities.

Mish

by

ajc1970

IMF Promotes a New Bretton Woods Moment With Gender Equality

The economic illiterates at the IMF are back at with another nonsensical idea.

Mish

by

RonJ

Supreme Court Allows Mail-In Voting Deadline Extension

In a 4-4 decision the Supreme Court provided a win for Pennsylvania Democrats.

Mish

by

ajc1970

Seniors are Another Problem Group for Trump

In addition to women, those 65 years and older are a problem group for Trump.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Democrats are Now Favored to Win the Georgia Special Senate Election

Democrat chances in the Georgia Special Senate Election are soaring.

Mish

by

AshH

Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Eddie_T