Devastating Consumer Financial Cliff Coming Right Up

Consumers continued to spend in July but it won't last.

Real Spending vs Real Income

Real Spending vs Income For July 2020

Personal Income and Outlays, July 2020

The charts reflect data from today's BEA report on Personal Income and Outlays, July 2020.

  • Personal income increased $70.5 billion (0.4 percent) in July. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $39.9 billion (0.2 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $267.6 billion (1.9 percent).
  • Real DPI decreased 0.1 percent in July and Real PCE increased 1.6 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.3 percent.

On the surface, things look ok. 

Real Disposable Personal Income (DPI) was down a mere 0.1 percent while consumer spending more than held up.

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), consumer spending, rose 1.6%.

Ominous Picture

This is an ominous picture because the Congressional Covid stimulus expired on July 25. 

That's when the last weekly stimulus check of $600 was sent. As of August 28, consumers will have missed 5 weekly checks of $600 each. 

How Many People?

The answer comes from my post yesterday Unemployment Claims are Still Extremely Elevated.

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims in 2020 August 27 Report

Over 27 million people missed 5 weekly checks of $600 each. 

Here's the math: 27 million * 5 * $600 = $81 billion dollars. 

That is money consumers don't have to pay the rent, pay mortgages, or but food.

Some of those checks went to people working part-time. Continued claims represent people not working at all.

Continued Claims

Continued State Unemployment Claims in 2020 August 27 Report

Continued claims are covered employees who worked no hours. That's at least 14.5 million. But that total does not include gig workers, self-employed, and other workers not covered at the state level. 

My best guess is around 20 million people are solely reliant on pandemic assistance. Of them about 6 million have no money coming in at all.

14.5 million have only state benefits and that is not nearly enough to pay the bills. 

Congressional Bickering

Congressional bickering over the amount of stimulus has been ongoing for months. Forbes has the latest details as of today. 

  • According to Reuters, Meadows said the $1.3 trillion bill was offered to Democrats privately.
  • In their first conversation in weeks, Meadows and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke for 25 minutes via phone on Thursday but did not make any progress towards reaching an agreement.
  • Meadows described the call as “25 minutes of nothing,” Fox Business reported, and Pelosi said in a statement that the conversation made it clear that “the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people.”
  • Pelosi also said Thursday that Democrats were “not budging” on their latest offer.

No End in Sight to Bickering

Despite over 20 million people are severely impacted and have been for 5 weeks, there is no end in sight to the bickering.

Financial Cliff Has Started

A financial cliff is not coming up, it has already started. It will show up in the August data accompanied by a jump in evictions and repossessions.

bradw2k
bradw2k

Seems like we have just lived through what would have been the next 10 years of deteriorating economic and socio-psychological conditions in 5 months.

Greenwald had an interesting talk today on "Is the US Social Fabric Unraveling?" He's very perceptive, but as a prog his final takeaway is of course that we need socialism.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I talked today to a guy in the flooring business. What a strange story he tells. New construction is booming, and lumber prices have doubled. People are flush with cash, and remodeling, too. He has a massive backlog, but is losing money because he can't get goods. The flooring manufacturers are running half shifts, despite the huge backlog, because they can't hire anyone. Unemployment benefits have been so high that no one will work. That may be changing, now, but it will take awhile for goods to reach him.

Carl_R
Carl_R

In terms of people ability to spend, you have to keep in mind that, working from home, even with the same income, or less, they may have more to spend because they have much lower expenses. They save money on gas, cars, coffee, food, clothes, cleaners, and many other things.

nic9075
nic9075

Prices on everything have jumped across the board... Compare what you bought on Amazon a year or two ago to now and the prices will be 10% - 50% more
But there is no slowdown in consumer spending occurring. The weekly chain store index is 4.5% higher than a year ago. Every index from shopper traffic to indices from Mastercard and visa show no slowdown in spending.

Remember that the 90% of people who HAVE jobs also got the stimulus check. White-collar professionals who are making six figures and likely have a triple digit IQ know how to invest in the stock market and most are flush with cash from not only investment income but from inheritances when parents/ grandparents kick the bucket

magoomba
magoomba

Last winter was a bust anyway. Folks are hunkering down for this one.
Even the few that still have income.

