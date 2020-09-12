Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Despite Risks, Huge Vaccination Experiment Underway in China

Mish

Chinese pharmaceutical companies administer newly developed inoculations outside of clinical trials, despite dangers

Hundreds of Thousands in Vaccine Experiment

Despite the obvious risks, China Injects Hundreds of Thousands With Experimental Covid-19 Vaccines

China National Biotec Group Co., a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm, has given two experimental vaccine candidates to hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency-use condition approved by Beijing in July, the company said this week. Separately, Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. said it has inoculated around 3,000 of its employees and their family members, including the firm’s chief executive, with its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The three vaccine candidates are still undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials, which involve testing a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness on thousands of people.

Liu Peicheng, a spokesman for Sinovac, which said it has injected 3,000 employees and their family members, said the company’s recent vaccinations were purely voluntary and that it had disclosed to recipients the potential risks of taking the vaccine before the completion of clinical trials.

Trump wanted an approved vaccine before the election. If there is one, it will be in China

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Something is missing with this virus. The data just doesn’t add up. My guess is most people get it and never have enough symptoms to even know they have it or certain strains have mutated to common cold level. Without the information though we can only speculate.

A vaccine is not going to change much at this point. The damage has been done and vaccinating people will offer security but can’t magically rebuild the destroyed parts of the economy. I think a viable vaccine will mark the top of this credit cycle. After the vaccine question is answered real questions will start being ask. The Fed hates questions.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Wildfire Smoke is So Dense that it Blocks Nearly All Sunlight

Mish

by

Realist

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Trump proposes to stop trading with China. What would happen?

Mish

by

MasterMASKTdealer

How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover?

Estimates vary widely from 4 to 9 years depending on the source.

Mish

by

SunnyvaleCA

Broad Rebound in Consumer Prices But Still Benign Year-Over-Year

Prices rallied for the second month but year-over-year prices are still benign.

Mish

by

Carl_R

A Record 2 Million Acres Destroyed in California Fires

The worst fire season in history is underway in California.

Mish

by

vanderlyn

The Recovery is Led by Part-Time, Not Full-Time Employment

Since the April bottom, part-time employment has regained a much greater share of employees who were laid off.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Mish

by

Sylviaerose

New Affordable Home Scheme is Guaranteed to Backfire

Affordable home promotions can't work and don't work. But Governments keep trying.

Mish

by

Advancingtime

Senate Tie is the Most Likely Outcome

The makeup of the new US Senate seems headed for a tie in the November election.

Mish

by

Herkie