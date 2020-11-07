TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Denmark to Kill 17 Million Mink After Covid Mutation Found

Mish

Danish authorities ordered a month-long closure of bars, restaurants and sports facilities where infected mink farms are located.

Danish Government Will Entire Population of Mink  

Officials fear human-to-mink mutations could be resistant to a vaccine and have Ordered Farms to Kill 17 million Mink.

“Studies have shown that the mutations could affect the current candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a press briefing Wednesday. At least 12 Danes have been infected with a mutated coronavirus connected to mink, the government said.

Authorities worry that if the problem isn’t addressed, the mink will build a reservoir of a mutated form of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 that could then be passed on to humans, and be impervious to a vaccine. They fear it could set off a new cluster of infections.

“Worst-case scenario is that we have a pandemic that will start all over again, starting from Denmark,” Denmark’s state epidemiologist, Kåre Mølbak, said.

From Animal to Humans

From Animal to Humans

When initial reports of human-to-cat infections came out, scientists doubted the connection, then generally claimed the reverse was unlikely.

Long ago, I asked why?

If the virus could go from bats and camels to humans why couldn't it spread from humans to other animals and back?

We now know it can.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It just takes the right vector, and apparently minks are a good one. As you might know, it’s been a problem in Utah since August....although not close to where you live. But it’s really close to the parts of Utah I usually visit, between SLC and Provo.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump and His Supporters Delusional to the Bitter End

It's over but the delusion continues.

Mish

by

Rusty Nail

Trump's Final Big Lie and a Crisis of Character

Trump is down to his last set of lies, as president.

Mish

by

nertak

Trump is a Fraud and a Disgrace to the United States

Trump proclaimed victory. Many Republicans chastised him for doing so.

Mish

by

BllPlk

Trumpian Fools Chant "Stop the Count"

It is overwhelmingly likely Biden will win when the votes are counted.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hospitalizations Surge As US Hits New Record Covid Cases

The US hit a record 108,000 cases on Wednesday.

Mish

by

Jojo

I Am Fearful of Violence No Matter Who Wins

I emailed a friend today about a violent outcome to the election. The topic also came up on Twitter.

Mish

by

nertak

Republican Attempt to Steal the Election Has No Bounds

No matter who you are for, you should be in favor of a fair election.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Dramatic Surge in Percentage of Long-Term Unemployment

The percentage of those unemployed 27 weeks or longer skyrockets.

Mish

by

Mish

Nassim Taleb Accuses Trump of Incompetence and Denial

Nassim Taleb, author of best-selling 'Black Swan' comments on global leaders' responses to Covid.

Mish

by

EGW

The 3 Most Important States To Watch and Where to Watch Them

In a handfuls of key states we will have early reporting. In three states, reporting is so detailed it will be easy to make judgement calls.

Mish

by

ajc1970