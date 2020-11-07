Denmark to Kill 17 Million Mink After Covid Mutation Found

Danish authorities ordered a month-long closure of bars, restaurants and sports facilities where infected mink farms are located.

Officials fear human-to-mink mutations could be resistant to a vaccine and have Ordered Farms to Kill 17 million Mink.

“Studies have shown that the mutations could affect the current candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a press briefing Wednesday. At least 12 Danes have been infected with a mutated coronavirus connected to mink, the government said. Authorities worry that if the problem isn’t addressed, the mink will build a reservoir of a mutated form of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 that could then be passed on to humans, and be impervious to a vaccine. They fear it could set off a new cluster of infections. “Worst-case scenario is that we have a pandemic that will start all over again, starting from Denmark,” Denmark’s state epidemiologist, Kåre Mølbak, said.

From Animal to Humans

When initial reports of human-to-cat infections came out, scientists doubted the connection, then generally claimed the reverse was unlikely.

Long ago, I asked why?

If the virus could go from bats and camels to humans why couldn't it spread from humans to other animals and back?

We now know it can.

