Democrat Hypocrites and Their Insincere Covid Apologies

Covid-related apologies keep mounting. I have a list.

Lockdowns For Thee Not Me

The WSJ compiled a nice list of Democrat Covid Hypocrites caught red-handed violating their own lockdowns.

After Gavin Newsom, governor of the nation’s most locked-down state, got caught dining indoors at the French Laundry, the nation’s most difficult-to-reserve restaurant, he apologized: “The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted and I’ve got to own that, so I’m going to apologize to you, because I need to preach and practice.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed also got caught eating out at the French Laundry. She apologized: “It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not. I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better.” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo got caught violating Gov. Newsom’s ban on large Thanksgiving gatherings. He apologized: “I made a mistake, I own it, and I should have been more astute to the specifics of the regulations.” When Denver Mayor Michael Hancock got caught flying to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after telling people to stay home, he said: “As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.“ Austin Mayor Steve Adler recorded a video urging Texans to stay home—from his vacation at a resort in Mexico. He apologized, “I made a mistake, and I apologize to the community. I will work to re-earn your trust.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, caught getting her hair done in locked-down San Francisco, snapped, “I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, caught going to Joe Biden’s victory party in Delaware, called it “essential travel.” New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had to disinvite his own mother from Thanksgiving dinner. A spokesman claimed that he had to work through the holiday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined a crowd celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Nov. 7. She commented "There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times.”

Point number 9 was from the USA Today not the WSJ.

Question #1

Q1: What do these people all have in common?

A1: They are all Democrats.

Question #2

Should any of these hypocrites still be in office?

Republicans would most likely say no, by an overwhelming majority if not a unanimous vote.

But think carefully about the reason. A pair of Tweets will show why.

Dear president, what about that balanced budget and reducing the debt?

If hypocrisy and lies were reasons to remove politicians, nearly all of the current slate in Congress would be out of a job.

I would add, and the president, but he will be gone soon enough anyway. But we can add a whole slew of past presidents can't we?

Mish