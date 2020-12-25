TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Democrat Hypocrites and Their Insincere Covid Apologies

Mish

Covid-related apologies keep mounting. I have a list.

Lockdowns For Thee Not Me

The WSJ compiled a nice list of Democrat Covid Hypocrites caught red-handed violating their own lockdowns.

  1. After Gavin Newsom, governor of the nation’s most locked-down state, got caught dining indoors at the French Laundry, the nation’s most difficult-to-reserve restaurant, he apologized: “The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted and I’ve got to own that, so I’m going to apologize to you, because I need to preach and practice.”
  2. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also got caught eating out at the French Laundry. She apologized: “It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not. I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better.”
  3. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo got caught violating Gov. Newsom’s ban on large Thanksgiving gatherings.  He apologized: “I made a mistake, I own it, and I should have been more astute to the specifics of the regulations.”
  4. When Denver Mayor Michael Hancock got caught flying to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after telling people to stay home, he said: “As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.“
  5. Austin Mayor Steve Adler recorded a video urging Texans to stay home—from his vacation at a resort in Mexico. He apologized, “I made a mistake, and I apologize to the community. I will work to re-earn your trust.”
  6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, caught getting her hair done in locked-down San Francisco, snapped, “I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.” 
  7. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, caught going to Joe Biden’s victory party in Delaware, called it “essential travel.”
  8. New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had to disinvite his own mother from Thanksgiving dinner. A spokesman claimed that he had to work through the holiday.
  9. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined a crowd celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Nov. 7.  She commented "There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times.”

Point number 9 was from the USA Today not the WSJ. 

Question #1

  • Q1: What do these people all have in common?
  • A1: They are all Democrats.

Question #2

Should any of these hypocrites still be in office?

Republicans would most likely say no, by an overwhelming majority if not a unanimous vote. 

But think carefully about the reason. A pair of Tweets will show why.

Dear president, what about that balanced budget and reducing the debt?

If hypocrisy and lies were reasons to remove politicians, nearly all of the current slate in Congress would be out of a job.

I would add, and the president, but he will be gone soon enough anyway. But we can add a whole slew of past presidents can't we?

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Mish

by

ajc1970

Will Trump Veto the Covid Bill? His Choices Are Not That Simple

In the US Senate, Rand Paul’s floor speech against COVID-19 went viral. But the Senate passed the bill. Will Trump sign it?

Mish

by

njbr

Trump's Lost Opportunities, What Could Have Been

Trump will be gone in January. Close to half the nation will miss him or at least strongly preferred him over Biden. Let's discuss what might have been.

Mish

by

Kick'n

New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Mish

by

Phaedrus_of_Bangkok

AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

Mish

by

numike

The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

Climate Change Is the New Fed Mandate

Officially, Congress sets the Fed's priorities but the Fed has independence on how to carry out its mandates. Unofficially, the Fed just adopted its own new mandate.

Mish

by

Dodge Demon

California Continually Tries to Chase Away the Wealthy

The California legislature proposes scheme after scheme to tax the wealthy.

Mish

by

Jeff Dog

"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

bradw2k