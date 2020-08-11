Mish Talk
Deep Pockets, the IRS, and the Huge Flaw in Trump's Tax Payroll Deferral

Mish

Trump's payroll tax deferral is fatally flawed by deep pockets and the IRS.

Deep Pockets

The WSJ reports Employers Cast Wary Eye on Trump Payroll-Tax Deferral

The president wants employers to stop collecting the 6.2% levy that is the employee share of Social Security taxes for many workers, starting Sept. 1 and going through the end of the year. But his move, announced in a memo Saturday, doesn’t change how much tax employees and employers actually owe. Only Congress can do that.  

Employers’ biggest worry: If they stop withholding taxes without any guarantee that Congress will actually forgive any deferred payments, they could find themselves on the hook. That is a particular risk in cases where employees change jobs and employers can’t withhold more taxes from later paychecks to catch up on missed payments.

“The Internal Revenue Service will come to that deep pocket” of employers to collect payroll taxes, said Marianna Dyson, a lawyer at Covington & Burling LLP in Washington who specializes in payroll taxes. “Liability is going to stick to the employer like flies to flypaper.”

Dead on Arrival

With much brouhaha Trump signed a Series of 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost.

Even Republicans are critical. 

Recall that Senator Sasse Blasts Trump's Executive Orders as "Unconstitutional Slop"

OK, Trump had the right to defer payroll tax collection, but that is it. No companies will do along.

It's back to the drawing board, and negotiating room where 20 Republicans Senators are against Trump's the tax cut idea.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-7
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Trump is a blowhard joker and even the Republicans know it. McConnell told Senate candidates running for reelection they are free to run away from Trump in order to still try to win reelection. Trump is effectively a lame duck president now.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Looks like the idea was to use the deferral as "vote for me or you'll have to pay it back", backed by the full knowledge that he doesn't have the power to deliver that... but it doesn't matter after he's elected.

As someone making over 100k that would still have to pay the tax. This is a non starter. It'll kill social security, and I'll get robbed of all the money I have paid in for decades.

Morons, of course, mostly don't make over 100k, and don't understand any of this beyond 'gib me mah monays', so they'll love it. trump already had the moron vote though, so I don't really see how this is going to help him even if it goes exactly as he'd like.

magoomba
magoomba

A nice 1% tax on EVERY single share of stock traded, up or down, would be a good way to even it all out.

shamrock
shamrock

It's a stretch to say Trump has the legal standing to delay the collection of payroll taxes. First, you have to declare an emergency. So this method of declaring an emergency to get whatever you want is bad bad bad. When a socialist president takes over there will be emergencies for gun violence, health care, climate change, wealth inequality and on and on. You reap what you sow.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

The $400 / week DOA, as well.

For starters, States have to apply for federal funding. In order to get the $300 federal they need the capacity to supply $100. If State is broke, tough luck. Furthermore, those on UE must already be getting a $100 / week in benefits to be eligible. Many part time workers fall under this threshold and will get nada. It would take months to implement ... apply for fed funds ... determine who is eligible ... finally kick out $$s.

The uproar would be HUGE if some States could pull it off and others couldn't.

Sechel
Sechel

It was poorly thought out just like much of what Trump puts out. He probably wanted the p.r. and didn't think the reality would pollute the good will. Will take weeks before everyone figures it out and by then he'll move on to the next gimmick.

It's not happening.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Trumps timing couldnt be worse...many companies are starting corporate employee layoffs since things have not gotten better and ppp has run out so which companies are going to take this level of risk?

Keep in mind that layoffs come in rounds quaerter by quarter depending on economic outlook and this creates an administrative nightmare for payroll and accounting folks and with what real benefit?

And as I mentioned before, if you have outstanding debts to the irs, they can keep you from getting your passport or renewing it -no escape for you. Plan accordingly.

