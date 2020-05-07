Mish Talk
Death of the Dollar Theories Circulate Endlessly

Mish

Every 2-3 years we hear the same foolish talk about a major Chinese sell-off USD reserves and how it will be the death of the dollar.

It's that time again.

And of course it never happens (and never will) says Michael Pettis in a Tweet Thread.

  1. ...government debt holdings” would somehow “spell trouble for the US government bond market at a time when Washington is significantly ramping up new issuance”. The idea that the US needs foreign buyers of its bonds is based on a misunderstanding of both the balance of payments.
  2. ...dynamics and the role of the Fed. The US economy would actually benefit if foreigners reduced their holdings of US assets. Second, and more importantly, the claim that the PBoC will reduce its holdings of USG bonds begs the question in exchange for what? No other developed...
  3. ...country will accept the current account impact of massive PBoC purchases, and while there are many developing countries that would be eager to receive the inflows, China’s experience of developing-country lending has been so bad that it will probably try to reduce flows to...
  4. ...the developing world as fast as it can without undermining the BRI story. Alternatively China could stockpile commodities in exchange for a small portion of its USD reserves, and it is probably doing that anyway, but given China’s impact on the price of these commodities...
  5. ..this would result in an even more inverted balance sheet. The only other option is for China to accept a sharp reversal of its current account surplus into a large current account deficit – or, as one person cited in the article suggests, to “sell its US Treasury holdings...
  6. ...for yuan, seeking to engineer a collapse in the US dollar to end its status as the ruling currency” – but you only have to state the option to realize how painful it would be for the Chinese economy (and of course, contrary to what that person claims, it would do absolutely...
  7. ...nothing to end the USD status as the ruling currency). So what else could Beijing do to protect itself if they are worried (about what is anyway just foolish electioneering talk)? The most likely is to exchange direct holdings into indirect holdings through disguised...
  8. ..street accounts, but that would have to be done slowly and carefully if they don’t want to incur large trading losses.

As I see it Pettis only has two things wrong, both minor.

  • The stories don't circulate every two years, it's more like once or twice a year, with slight variations.
  • I would not use the word "Never".

The stories all have these things in common.

  • Higher US interest rates 
  • End of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency 
  • Death of the dollar.

The rationale varies but this is the first time it has been Pandemic-related. 

Recirculating Ideas

  • Petro Yuan
  • Gold-Backed Yuan
  • Crypto-Backed Yuan
  • US Deficit
  • US Debt
  • SDR Scheme of Some Sort
  • War
  • Pandemic (new to this list)

With all these ideas in play, there is no way to hold the stories to once every two to three years. 

SDR stands for "Special Drawing Rights" which is the way the IMF lends money. 

SDRs are not even a currency. They cannot be used in transactions and there is not even a market for them or a way to trade them. Rather, SDRs are valued as a basket of currencies that can potentially be converted to any major currency.

SDRs are IMF loans that total 0% of transactions.  But that does not stop nonsensical hyperinflation articles. 

Get Ready Get Ready for World Money 

Get Ready for World Money said Jim Rickards in his latest nonsensical  hyperinflation rant regarding SDRs on March 25. 

The task of re-liquefying the world will fall to the IMF because the IMF will have the only clean balance sheet left among official institutions. The IMF will rise to the occasion with a towering issuance of special drawing rights (SDRs), and this monetary operation will effectively end the dollar’s role as the leading reserve currency.

"The replacement of the dollar could happen almost overnight," says Rickards. 

Yeah right. In what century?

Rickards is Full of Laughs

Please recall my September 2017 article: Rickards: “Next Financial Crisis 6-8 Months Away” Got Popcorn? Gold?

"Got popcorn?" was my sarcastic comment. 

That urgent "please buy my book" financial crisis idea was based on nuclear war with North Korea within 8 months. 

Today the insurmountable threats are the Pandemic and SDRs. 

Next it will be oil, the Euro, sunspots, or Martians. Who knows? But I guarantee you it will be sooner than two years,

Meanwhile, in the real world, let's discuss what it takes to to be the world's global reserve currency.

Reserve Currency Status Requirements

  1. Floating Currency - China Fails
  2. No Capital Controls - China Fails
  3. Large Liquid Bond Market - China Fails 
  4. Property Rights - China Fails
  5. Willingness to Run Trade Deficits Sacrificing an Export-Based Economy - China Fails 
  6. Global Trust - China Fails 

China fails in six out of six requirements. 

Perhaps some day China will meet all of those requirements but until then, do yourself a favor and go back to sleep. 

For those keeping score, SDRs fail 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 as well.

Heck, SDRs are not even a currency. 

Inflation or Deflation?

If you believe all this printing will soon result in a huge outbreak of inflation, you are mistaken.

For discussion, please see Inflation or Deflation? Collapse in Demand Trumps Supply Shocks

Amusingly, Hyperinflationists Come Out of the Woodwork Again.

Understanding the Problem

The Fed's seriously misguided efforts to force inflation into a system begging for deflation is the problem.

The Problem is Not Deflation, It's Attempts to Prevent It

Mish

Comments (23)
No. 1-12
AbeFroman
AbeFroman

Does anyone view cryptocurrencies as a capital flight risk? I posited that to a business journalist and received the standard dollar primacy response. But if rates go negative in the reserve currency...

Sechel
Sechel

As i see it for the Chinese to reduce holdings of U.S treasuries they would either have to reduce the goods and services they sell to the united states or invest directly. The first is economically impossible and the second would be politically difficult to accomplish, it would invite backlash and their investments are already under a political lens.

The Chinese Yuan is not yet ready for prime time. The country is not open enough for countries to want to hold it. It's not freely convertible.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

How is this different from mish’s call of “China Crashing” every 2 or 3 weeks?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"SDR stands for "Special Drawing Rights" which is the way the IMF lends money."

...

I always laugh when SDRs mentioned. A 30 second search reveals only $US 281 billion in total allocated. Not even enough to count as change under the seat cushion re global trade.

Not to mention US is a major source of funds (and consequently "pull") for IMF ... surely, US won't mind IMF destroying its currency.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Death of the Dollar Theories Circulate Endlessly"

...

Yeah, $US so bad no wants to use / touch ... oh, wait ... (BIS):

"Emerging market corporate bond issuance denominated in US dollars surged after the global financial crisis and has kept up its rapid pace. The total stock of US dollar-denominated debt of non-banks outside the United States stood at $11.4 trillion according to the latest BIS estimate (BIS, 2018), of which non-banks from emerging market economies (EMEs) accounted for $3.7 trillion. This total of $3.7 trillion is more than double the level in 2010."

tokidoki
tokidoki

Also Mish got some of the history wrong. There was no large liquid bond market and it's certainly not because of "trust" that the USD became a reserve currency. The USD used to be backed by Gold remember? Until Nixon suspended it. Also I am not sure it's anything to brag about nowadays. Would you rather have a reserve currency or the ability to produce PPE? Not to mention the dollar has lost quite a ton of its value.

MiTurn
MiTurn

Mish, you need to go into the octagon with Jim Rickards.

Anda
Anda

Fiat money is debt and its obligations, nothing more. That US debt is being used as a reserve by various nations. That is an odd form of currency based on post war US trade and geopolitical dominance , to the victors the spoils, in this case subservience to a US financial system based on the "debt of gratitude" of other countries.

The US global enforcement of obligation, and its relatively transparent monetary system, and associated legal safeguards, its dynamic involvement worldwide, maintain the authority of that currency. It is not so much to do with trade balance or monetary escapades, though eventually those could signal a profound loss of structure in the previous.

If I had a dollar bill, or a euro, or yuan, would I call any of them a reserve ? They are only worth what others will recognise them for, and so fiat is no more than a form of recognition by others. It therefore seems strange to hold something as reserve that only someone else recognises, that depends on whatever their recognition later will be, especially because that recognition is essentially illusory.

So at a broader level in a new environment, recognition beyond the more superficial level of US domestic economy and valuations, will depend on the level of association subscribed by other countries to the credibility of US management of trade and finance worldwide, of the methods of verification that bring a level of certainty to the use of the dollar.

This is not a given. The pandemic, or rather the reaction to it, is in my opinion having a leveling effect which strips away much of the image of US exceptionalism. The last twenty or more years of perpetual war are more of an impasse than any form definition beyond the unpredictable use of force by the US and its allies. So that is also a loss of potency in certain ways. Add to this that the international financial world is definitely not nationalistic, and therefore has little opinion on whether a reserve belongs to one nation or another, instead viewing the whole as amalgam, it generates a loss of position to the US eventually. After all, to an accountant the sum eventually nets zero, the only question being how long a certain form of calculation is used. You can be sure that greater or more representative forms of calculation are being sought.

So is the dollar really reserve currency now even ? Not really, it's just a medium that is widely understood and works where it does, there is not really a number one place in this in the totality of transactions and currency, because a vast majority are not in dollars, and even many that are are only token out of convenience, and not of any great sense of dedication beyond immediate facility. If the US manages its position well, there is no reason it cannot stay ahead in many ways for a long time to come, but maintaining a position is often harder than first achieving it, because circumstance and opportunity often change beyond those that initially offered success. An example of this is right here, of being focused on currency reserve status, which is already a past measure that cannot be used to predict future reality, and I should think from outside looks like no more than a form of self adulation.

Well, I'm playing the role of polemicist I guess .

Webej
Webej

Mish, instead of the demise of the dollar, I'd like to hear your thoughts on the demise of the $USD's reserve currency status, that is, what sorts of conditions and trends that would require.

RonJ
RonJ

"The Fed's seriously misguided efforts to force inflation into a system begging for deflation is the problem."

The immovable object fighting the irresistible force.

Stuki
Stuki

If China gets more confident in letting the Yuan move independently of the dollar, some share of current dollar demand will indeed shift towards the Chinese currency.

The PBOC is very much helping underwrite the dollar's outsized relevance, by helping reduce the currency risk of those involved in trade with China, both foreign and domestic, from staying overweight in dollars.

Once China finally internalizes the US truly is a dead end economically, and starts treating the Yuan/Dollar exchange rate with benign neglect; and this results in increased USD/CNY exchange rate volatility; central banks in countries heavily exposed to trade with China, will also come under pressure to mind their own currency's volatility vs CNY. Instead of reflexively falling back on soft targeting USD, confident that since "everyone" else does the same, things won't get too far out of balance.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

Procrastination and faith keeps the dollar afloat. The more you have, the more you hold on to it. After all, what else is there beside other assets whose price depends on dollar, again?
Smart, sophisticated people can be like scared sheep when it comes to basic instincts.

