Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Mish

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Please consider Coronavirus Deaths Were Likely Missed in Michigan

An exclusive Wall Street Journal analysis of death certificates indicates that Michigan could have undercounted hundreds of fatalities connected to Covid-19 during a period in March and April when deaths had surged above normal levels.

In Macomb County, made up of Detroit-area suburbs, Medical Examiner Daniel Spitz said 842 overall deaths were reported to his office in April this year, up about 370 from April last year.

“These increases in numbers were not because we had a lot of homicides, a lot of suicides, a lot of drug overdoses,” Dr. Spitz said. “What’s the difference between April ’19 and April ’20? Covid-19 is the obvious choice.”

Public-health experts say it is common to undercount deaths from new maladies, and that testing deficits made it particularly easy to miss deaths from people infected by the coronavirus.

Deaths in three counties in that area were up 80% in the five-week period, compared with recent averages. But about a third of certificates from that increase—more than 900 cases—don’t list Covid-19 as an underlying or related cause of death.

Michigan Covid-19 Deaths by County

More than 13,000 people died in the state from March 15 through April 18, compared with an average of about 9,300 deaths yearly during the same five-week period over the previous six years, according to the state’s death-certificate data.

Undercounts Beyond Dispute 

Deaths caused by Covid-19 are significantly undercounted. Put a probability of that at about 99% or higher.

Yet, this post and every similar post of this nature is guaranteed to spawn inane comments on how people did not die from Covid-19 but rather with Covid-19.

Those making such claims may as well attribute every death due to failure to keep breathing.

Lockdown Overkill

There is reasonable debate regarding whether the lockdowns went too far, but we do not know what would have happened had there not been lockdowns.

Covid-19 Deaths Through May 20

Covid-19 Cases Through May 20

Through May 20, there have been 94,936 US deaths attributed to Covid-19. 

In addition, there is a significant but unknown number of deaths that should have been attributed to Covid-19 but weren't.

What we do not know is how many more would have died had there not been lockdowns. 

Many of those those arguing against the lockdowns claim that social distancing does not work. Regard anyone making such a claim as a crackpot. 

For the rest, I wonder how many additional deaths it would have taken to convince you the lockdowns were advisable?

100,000? 200,000? 1,000,000? Everyone on the planet? 

Mish

The Hood
The Hood

Balderdash. With all the incentives from the government to the medical community to claim anything that doesn't move a Corona victim I'd say it is over counted, which is just as valid as this blurb and the article it is based upon.

The Hood
The Hood

Case in point. 630,973 deaths in USA from January 1 to April 30th 2018 during the 2017/18 flu pandemic, and 610,693 deaths from January 1 to April 20th 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic. I can used hand selected data to prove my point to, but I use more than one or two weeks to frame the argument because I want to show some validity, not the old yellow journalism trick of statistics lie and liars use statistics.

Isaiah217
Isaiah217

If the number of deaths that should have been counted is unknown, how do you know it’s significant

Jojo
Jojo

Mish isn't going to give up on trying to convince everyone that deaths are under-counted when the reality is that deaths are likely over-counted! This will become evident once the manufactured virus crisis passes and all CV19 notated deaths are reviewed. At that point, deaths will be taken out of the CV19 column and apportioned to other columns. The constant MSM fear flaming is making people irrational.

Deaths vs. Economic Pain: Cable News' Imbalanced Picture
ANALYSIS
By Kalev Leetaru
May 20, 2020

Deaths vs. Economic Pain: Cable News' Imbalanced Picture | RealClearPolitics
Deaths vs. Economic Pain: Cable News' Imbalanced Picture | RealClearPolitics

Almost three months ago, COVID-19 became an inextricable part of American life. As the economy ground to a halt and unemployment soared, television news channels have focused the majority of their...

njbr
njbr

The under-count is a phenomena that has been verified in the entire world.

But, but....much hand-waving ensures without accompanying facts.

It's true, number of excess deaths around the world typically runs up to 50%

If 10,000 deaths confirmed, actual number of EXCESS deaths is 15,000.

Did those extra 5,000 people, above and beyond normal deaths plus CV deaths, die specifically from CV or because of health condition aggravated by CV, or lack of access to health care facilities because of the pandemic, who knows.

But more people than reported as dying from CV are dying.

But believe what you want, it doesn't matter to the virus.

Besides, it'll go away by itself in a couple of days...

