Dear President Trump, You Need a Lesson in Per Capita

Realist 57 mins

It doesn’t matter what the numbers are to Trump. He only knows one thing; anything he touches becomes the best, incredible, the greatest ever, perfect. He is incapable of making a mistake or being second best. It’s dictatorship 101. You are always the best.

For example:

”Anybody who wants a test, gets a test. And the tests are perfect.”

Plus, any previous administration (Democrat or Republican) was incompetent and useless.

For example:

”I’ve done more in 5 months, 2 years, etc than any president in history.”

The US has one third of world CV19 cases and one quarter of world deaths and is clearly doing a horrible job of handling it compared to many other countries.

Yet Trump claims ”I take several phone calls everyday from other countries, who wonder how we are doing so well, and if we can help them!”

I'm sure that other countries want to find out how to inject bleach or UV light into the body.