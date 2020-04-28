Mish Talk
Dear President Trump, You Need a Lesson in Per Capita

Mish

Trump repeatedly brags about US Covid-19 testing. What's the real story?

President Trump brags again today about US Covid-19 testing, once again looking foolish.

The lead chart is from Our World Covid Testing.

The US started testing way late and still lags.  South Korea shows the benefit of early testing with an aggressive containment strategy.

The US failed on both counts.

Comments (14)
No. 1-8
Zardoz
Zardoz

Somebody needs to sit him down, get the crayons out, and explain.

sangell
sangell

There is a difference between tests and between testing and 'screening'. Maybe some one could sit down with Mish and explain it to him and what different countries are doing or are capable of doing. I don't have time.

BaronAsh
BaronAsh

Fair Point about percentages.

SK was prepared from the last SARS. The West wasn't, in fact the previous admin let all the PPE stocks etc. decline despite studies recommending more stockpiles. Also States like NY elected not to spend on stockpiles either. (Of course that doesn't matter, Trump is the only one responsible in many circles - I guess those who are closet totalitarianistsas yearning for a more Dictator-StrongMan system!)

Meanwhile, somebody needs to sit down and explain to Italy why buying junk tests from China looks great on paper in terms of percentage test amounts, but doesn't give you very good data.

But more important than all the above, somebody needs to finally explain to our beleaguered Commander in Chief why he was fooled into buying into the shut-down and why he is even more foolish not to admit he got played and immediately do all he can to reverse this disastrous course before it's too late.

Sechel
Sechel

Mish , you assume its ignorance. It could be intentional. I bet on the latter. after all this time I'm sure someone has brought up per capita and noralizing us to other countries

LegitJerry
LegitJerry

Trump has been told Per Capita statistics are racist so he no longer talks about it.

numike
numike

Pandemic Science Out of Control
A toxic legacy of poor-quality research, media hype, lax regulatory oversight, and vicious partisanship has come home to roost in the search for effective treatments for COVID-19.

Pandemic Science Out of Control
Pandemic Science Out of Control

Poor-quality research, media hype, lax regulatory oversight, and vicious partisanship are impeding the search for effective treatments for COVID-19.

Realist
Realist

It doesn’t matter what the numbers are to Trump. He only knows one thing; anything he touches becomes the best, incredible, the greatest ever, perfect. He is incapable of making a mistake or being second best. It’s dictatorship 101. You are always the best.

For example:

”Anybody who wants a test, gets a test. And the tests are perfect.”

Plus, any previous administration (Democrat or Republican) was incompetent and useless.

For example:

”I’ve done more in 5 months, 2 years, etc than any president in history.”

The US has one third of world CV19 cases and one quarter of world deaths and is clearly doing a horrible job of handling it compared to many other countries.

Yet Trump claims ”I take several phone calls everyday from other countries, who wonder how we are doing so well, and if we can help them!”

I'm sure that other countries want to find out how to inject bleach or UV light into the body.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump knows the majority of Americans don't understand per-capita. So he dumbs it down to saying we've done more than everyone else. Everyone assumes Trump is a dumb ass but he knows marketing and package. This is the same person who put up buildings and skipped floor numbers and told the guy buying the 45th floor they bought the 52nd floor.

