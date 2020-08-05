Daily Briefing: New Highs in Gold, COTs, and the Fiscal Cliff
Mish
RealVision Daily Briefing
For a full screen play please see DAILY BRIEFING – AUGUST 4, 2020
Articles Discussed
- Gold Soars to New High Above $2000 While Managed Money Sat it Out
- Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money
- Gold Rose for 8 Straight Weeks: What's Next?
- Consumers Use Free Money to Pay Down Debt
- Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Hand Out More Free Money
- Income and Spending are Headed in Opposite Directions
- Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week
- Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans
