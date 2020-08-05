Mish Talk
Daily Briefing: New Highs in Gold, COTs, and the Fiscal Cliff

I was on RealVision today with Ash Bennington discussing Gold, the Fed, Covid, consumer spending and a looming fiscal cliff.

RealVision Daily Briefing

For a full screen play please see DAILY BRIEFING – AUGUST 4, 2020

Articles Discussed

  1. Gold Soars to New High Above $2000 While Managed Money Sat it Out
  2. Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money
  3. Gold Rose for 8 Straight Weeks: What's Next?
  4. Consumers Use Free Money to Pay Down Debt
  5. Fed’s Kashkari Urges Congress to Hand Out More Free Money
  6. Income and Spending are Headed in Opposite Directions
  7. Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week
  8. Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans

