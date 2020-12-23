Credit Applications Are Down and Rejection Rates Are Up

Eddie_T 30 mins

My credit score has continued to go up, just because I make my payments more or less on time (aka no 30 day lates).....

Seems to me like the cut-off for an “excellent” credit rating has nudged higher over the past few years. . I remember when the best mortgage rates could be gotten with a 720 score, and when I checked my rating a couple of years ago.....they called it excellent above 740.

Now (on Credit Karma) they’re calling it excellent on Transunion and Equifax if it’s above 750. I see you’re calling for 760.

I need to refi everything I own.....but I sure don’t want the hassle.

But I have to do the numbers and see how much it might help and whether it’s worth it to go through the process. Hopefully I can do all the mortgages with one app process...

It has gotten somewhat easier because everything is available online.....the months of banks statements, my tax returns, the info needed for a fresh cash flow statement and statement of net worth....hopefully I can farm so me of that out to my daughter, who is much better than I am at rounding up the data.

They always, always, always ask for everything at least twice, and no matter how much info they have, the underwriter wants to justify his job by asking for a few more details.