Covid Tweets of Day: Infections, Projections and Some Good News

Mish

Here are some interesting Tweets from MIT Data Scientist Youyang Gu and others.

True New Daily Infections Estimate

Florida Underreporting Deaths?

Good News - Deaths May Have Hit Peak

Past Peak Also Based on Positivity Rate

Florida Deaths

Florida Forecast

Nate Silver Thread on Baseball

  • The math for baseball is fairly brutal. Right now (per @youyanggu) an estimated 2% of the US population has an active COVID-19 infection. With an average traveling party of 40 people (e.g. 30 players, 10 coaches/staff) it's going to be pretty hard to avoid outbreaks.
  • But suppose each team consists of 8 groups of 5 people (e.g. infielders, starting pitchers) who hang out together, and given current transmission rates within the US, each group has a 2% chance of having at least one member with COVID-19.
  • Note that you *can't* assume that the chances off all 40 players/coaches having COVID-19 are independent, since they're all hanging out in groups, have similar exposures, etc.
  • That means, at any given time, that about 15% of teams (or 4 of the 30 MLB clubs) would have a COVID cluster somewhere in their midst. Obviously that's very back-of- the-envelope, but it seems to roughly match what we're seeing so far.

Nate Silver Twitter Thread 

Question of the Day

Setting baseball aside for a moment, I’m interested in how you might envision these formulas as they relate to K-12 school openings involving millions of children across the country?

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

how about some creative reporting by the 4th estate like trying to back into florida's covid-19 death rate using obituaries, death notices or funeral services.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Florida either has an incredibly low fatality rate (IFR), or may be underreporting deaths."

...

In De Santis we trust?

Not me.

Back in May:

"The scientist who created Florida's COVID-19 data portal wasn't just removed from her position on May 5, she was fired on Monday by the Department of Health, she said, for refusing to manipulate data."

Florida scientist was fired for 'refusing to manipulate' COVID-19 data, she said
Florida scientist was fired for 'refusing to manipulate' COVID-19 data, she said

Rebekah Jones worked for 60 days nonstop to provide Floridians with good COVID-19 data, then she was fired

Zardoz
Zardoz

Alternative facts from Florida? Unbelievable!

