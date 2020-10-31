Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

Doug78 16 mins

I live in France. If you had done the same thing for Macron in France it would be even more funny. The big surprise is that after spending untold billions on the CDC and other health programs what we got was "wash your hands", "don't shake hands", "sneeze in your elbow" and other genius-level advice . Several months into the epidemic and that has not changed much. What I expected was a massive mobilisation of helicopters, special containment units, steely-eyed hyper-competent doctors and nurses, fantastically intelligent and dedicated bureaucrats , hot-looking experts in every field and heros who do not steal their expensive rescue helicopters and take them to San Francisco.

Come to think of it maybe I have been watching too many Hollywood disaster movies. I just could have had an unrealistic idea of how world-wide pandemics are actually handled by real, alive people warts and all.