Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Covid Stimulus Talks Break Down, Now What?

Mish

The Democrats and Republicans could not agree on a compromise on Friday. Trump has threatened to call his own shots.

Covid Talk Recap

On Wednesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said it was Friday or Trump's way. 

On Thursday and Friday Meadows Gave a Hard Line in Coronavirus Talks with Democrats.

Mr. Meadows, joined by Mr. Mnuchin, has met daily with Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) to hash out differences between a Senate Republican plan totaling $1 trillion and a House Democratic measure that cleared the House in May totaling $3.5 trillion. Late in the week, Democrats proposed a package somewhere around the $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion range, but Republicans rejected it, and talks Friday showed no signs of progress. 

The White House has offered concessions from the initial Republican opening bid, such as agreeing to a $400-a-week federal jobless supplement, up from the Senate GOP proposal for an interim $200-a-week supplement before shifting to a program in which the federal assistance, when combined with state aid, would make up 70% of lost wages. Democrats haven’t budged on their demand for a $600 weekly federal supplement, or their demand for large-scale aid to states and localities, although they have agreed to shorten the duration of such assistance to lower the cost of their plan.

Compromise Fails

I believe $400 is a reasonable compromise but it was a no go. Moreover, that compromise might not have passed the Republican Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who has stayed out of the daily talks, has previously estimated that at least 20 of his colleagues might not support any new stimulus package, amid concerns over mounting federal budget deficits. 

Mr. Meadows “wants to make sure like I do we take care of the people who have lost their jobs,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R., Fla.). “But you can’t bankrupt the country.”

"You Can't Bankrupt the Country"

There's hypocrisy at its finest. Trump and the Republicans are responsible for massive budget deficits before Covid hit.

Nearly all of the deficit increase went straight to the wealthy and the military. The middle class got next to nothing from Trump's tax cut.

Trump Will Go It Alone

On August 5 Trump threatened "I will do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders," said Trump despite the fact he has no constitutional basis to do so.

It seems we are headed that was as Talks on Friday Failed.

Mr. Trump said he was set to take executive action to suspend the payroll tax, retroactive to July 1 and running through the end of the year. He also said he intended to extend recently expired jobless payments through December, but he declined to say how large the payments would be. He reiterated that he would impose a partial moratorium on evictions and assist with student-loan payments.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” said Mr. Trump, in remarks from his club in Bedminster, N.J. He said the orders were being drafted, and he expected potential legal challenges if he moved ahead.

“Unfortunately, we did not make any progress today,” Mr. Mnuchin said. “The chief and I will recommend to the president, based upon our lack of activity today, to move forward with some executive orders.”

Democrats said they had offered Thursday night to scale back their proposed spending by $1 trillion if Republicans increased theirs by $1 trillion. “If we take down a trillion and they add a trillion, we’ll be within range,” Mrs. Pelosi said. She said that Democrats could reduce the cost of their offer by shortening the length of some benefits, such as the 15% increase in food-stamp benefits they have proposed.

Legal, Who Cares?

I highly doubt we see a deal this weekend. Will they even meet?

On the Silly Side

Pandemic Checks Stopped

On July 25 the Clock Ran Out on $600 in Weekly Unemployment Benefits as Republicans and Democrats bickered over the next round of stimulus.

On July 29, Trump announced "So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

Now McConnell says 20 Senators might nix any deal. 

That would guarantee Republicans lose the Senate in November and it is close already.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Anna 7
Anna 7

I sure as hell prefer giving checks (of the people’s money) to individuals than to state governments, who will misallocate in worse ways.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Cut all military spending until we recover from Covid. Use the money to restore lost salaries for people who work (a lot of people got their salary cut) and 70% of full income if you've lost work.

Our "enemies" will clap their hands and do the same, making global recovery faster.

Realist
Realist

Why aren’t they talking about how to control the pandemic?

It’s like they’re driving a car with the engine getting louder and louder, about to blow. And they just keep turning up the radio to drown out the sound.

The US economy can’t recover until the virus is under better control. Trumps strategy of wishing it away is insane.

And spending ever increasing amounts of taxpayer money, without a plan to control the virus, is a failure of common sense.

Most other countries seem to understand this. Why can’t the US?

Today’s numbers:

Cases: Deaths

US 63,246:1,290

Italy 552:3

Canada 424:4

Singapore 242:0

Switzerland 161:1

Netherlands 519:1

Austria 141:1

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Hold Parties in LA or the Mayor May Shut Off Your Water

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett is tired of parties that violate Covid rules.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud

The Manhattan district attorney made the disclosure in a new court filing involving Trump's tax returns.

Mish

by

Herkie

Huge Spike in Long-Term Unemployment

The percentage of those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer spiked to 5.0% in July. And it will be much worse next month.

Mish

by

Realist

Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Mish

by

TonGut

Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs

Due to failed reopenings people have been called back to work only to be laid off again.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump's Outrageous and Unconstitutional Demands On TikTok and Microsoft

Trump's keep changing his tune on TikTok. Each time the story gets more outrageous.

Mish

by

RayLopez

Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin issued a video call today for more free money.

Mish

by

Herkie

Illinois Rep Wants to Abolish History Classes as Racist

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings overlook the contributions of women and minorities.

Mish

by

William Janes

Trump Says "Nobody Likes Me" Why?

In a video conference on Wednesday Trump lamented that people like Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx but not him.

Mish

by

Herkie

Gold Soars to New High Above $2000 While Managed Money Sat it Out

Many hedge funds are stuck in a box hoping for a pullback to buy gold. Some have even bet against the rally.

Mish

by

SquarePeg