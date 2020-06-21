Mish Talk
How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Eviction Rules for Renters 

Eviction Lab rates states from 0 to 5 with 5 offering the most renter protection.

The Eviction Lab and Columbia Law School’s Professor Emily Benfer have developed a policy scorecard for each state, distilling the contents of thousands of newly-released emergency orders, declarations, and legislation into a clear set of critical measures included in, and left out of, state-level pandemic responses related to eviction and housing.

State Eviction Ratings

  • 4.0 Stars: MA, CT
  • 3.5 Stars: DE , NH, NV., MN, OR. IL, WA 
  • 3.0 Stars: NY, MI, PA
  • 2.5 Stars: NC, KY, HI
  • 2.0 Stars: NJ, CA
  • 1.5 Stars: ME, AZ, MT
  • 1.0 Stars: VT, FL, MD, AK
  • 0.5 Stars: IN, CO, WI, OH, NM, VA, IA, ND, RI, UT
  • 0.0 Stars: GA, ID, WV, WY, AL, AK, KS, LA, MA, MO, NE, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX

Texas provides an example what 0 stars look like: "Previous court orders limiting eviction proceedings in Texas began expiring in mid-May, and Texas courts did not halt accepting eviction hearings."

Florida, rated 1 star, has measures in place until July 1 but allows local discretion.

North Carolina rated 2.74 stars, has measures in place until June 21, with a grace period to pay rent and a prohibition on late fees during the pandemic.

Massachusetts, top rated at 4.15 stars, established a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic and for 45 days after the state of emergency is lifted.

Cascading Problems

If you are a small-time landlord in one of the states where it is hard to evict, you will have a problem paying the mortgage on your properties if your tenant does not pay. 

It's easy to say don't evict, but there are cascading consequences and not every case is the same.

Sechel
Sechel

It's a mess. At least in NY. On one hand you have seniors who clearly need some protection and on the other hand you have landlords who live in two family homes or perhaps a single investment 2nd home serving as an investment property who can spend months and lawyer fees evicting a non-paying tenant. Sometimes the tenants are serial offenders who know how to game the system. My first apartment my landlord refused to discuss renewal until 30 days before and then jacked up the rent believing the pressure would be useful. It's one reason why long ago I switched to home ownership. Not sure I'd ever want to be a landlord , but if I did I'd never want to deal directly with the tenant.

In cities like New York there are too many politicians who cater to the renter class and don't pay enough attention to the home owners. It even shows up in antiquated rent stabilization laws

There needs to be protections for people who can afford to pay current rent with reasonable price increase when they are sick or elderly. And of course there should be no discrimination. Other than that it should be free market.

