Covid is Now the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US
No Laughing Matter
No Laughing Matter
"Covid-19 is so deadly that you need testing to see if you have it!"
Third Leading Cause of Death
Please note COVID the Third-Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.
- Thomas Frieden, MD, former director of the CDC, said "COVID is now the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S. -- ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and many, many other causes."
- "Last week, Americans were eight times more likely to get killed by COVID than were Europeans," said Frieden.
- “We’re seeing a roller coaster in the United States,” IHME Director Christopher Murray, MD, said. “It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others -- which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again.”
I am sick of rampant Covid-19 misinformation on Twitter.
Let's make Carbongate's Tweet accurate.
Covid-19 is So Deadly, 175,000 in the US Died From It
Death Counts
- In the US, over 175,000 people have died.
- In the US, Covid-19 is the third leading cause of death.
- In Europe, over 200,000 people have did.
Excess Deaths
Based on 200,000 excess US deaths through July 25, it is safe to assume those totals are huge undercounts.
Fools find this a laughing matter and make inane jokes about it.
For discussion of excess deaths, please see What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?
