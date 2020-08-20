Covid is Now the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US

Covid jumps ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes.

No Laughing Matter

This post is in response to yet another absurd Covid Tweet by @Carbongate.

"Covid-19 is so deadly that you need testing to see if you have it!"

Third Leading Cause of Death

Please note COVID the Third-Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.

Thomas Frieden, MD, former director of the CDC, said "COVID is now the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S. -- ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and many, many other causes."

"Last week, Americans were eight times more likely to get killed by COVID than were Europeans," said Frieden.

“We’re seeing a roller coaster in the United States,” IHME Director Christopher Murray, MD, said. “It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others -- which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again.”

I am sick of rampant Covid-19 misinformation on Twitter.

Let's make Carbongate's Tweet accurate.

Covid-19 is So Deadly, 175,000 in the US Died From It

Death Counts

In the US, over 175,000 people have died.

In the US, Covid-19 is the third leading cause of death.

In Europe, over 200,000 people have did.

Excess Deaths

Based on 200,000 excess US deaths through July 25, it is safe to assume those totals are huge undercounts.

Fools find this a laughing matter and make inane jokes about it.

For discussion of excess deaths, please see What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Mish