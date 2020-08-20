Mish Talk
Covid is Now the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US

Mish

Covid jumps ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes.

No Laughing Matter

Covid-19 is so deadly that

This post is in response to yet another absurd Covid Tweet by @Carbongate.

"Covid-19 is so deadly that you need testing to see if you have it!"

Third Leading Cause of Death

Please note COVID the Third-Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.

  • Thomas Frieden, MD, former director of the CDC, said "COVID is now the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S. -- ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and many, many other causes."
  • "Last week, Americans were eight times more likely to get killed by COVID than were Europeans," said Frieden.
  • “We’re seeing a roller coaster in the United States,” IHME Director Christopher Murray, MD, said. “It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others -- which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again.

I am sick of rampant Covid-19 misinformation on Twitter. 

Let's make Carbongate's Tweet accurate.

Covid-19 is So Deadly, 175,000 in the US Died From It

Death Counts

  • In the US, over 175,000 people have died.
  • In the US, Covid-19 is the third leading cause of death.
  • In Europe, over 200,000 people have did. 

Excess Deaths

Based on 200,000 excess US deaths through July 25, it is safe to assume those totals are huge undercounts.

Fools find this a laughing matter and make inane jokes about it. 

For discussion of excess deaths, please see What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

You have to look at deaths above the norm. I think year over year in the same time period we have more like 250k more deaths. So the numbers are understated

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Outbreak in South Korea. Which proves we are all screwed.

