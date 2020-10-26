Covid Does Not Affect All Races Equally

Such statistics are hard to interpret, and many a commentator runs with it to prove this or that.
–There is some correlation with blood types, which have different distributions among races.
–There is some evidence that black people are less prone to respiratory illness.
–Some evidence for less vit D for darker skins.
–Black people in Africa offer little comparison: different age profile, too many differences in health and monitoring facilities, culture, etc.
–Men seem to have higher mortality, but others note that men of that age are generally more prone to death, and that when offset against different all cause mortality profiles, the difference between men and women is insignificant.
–There seems to be a genetic factor on the X chromozone predisposing to dysregulation of the bradykinin system (blood clotting, thrombosis, leaking into the lungs) which is down-regulated by the ACE2 enzyme, and women are less prone having 2 X chromosomes.
–In the beginning it was thought that smokers and Asians may have more expression of the ACE2 receptors, but not that much is known about racial distribution of ACE2. Smoking and air pollution (particularly NOx) do have marked correlation.
–There is obviously a genetic component (some young marathon runners w/o comorbidities are at death's doors, while 93 year old smokers glide through), but this has not been elucidated, and genetic factors could be racially disparate.
–Then there are factors such as obesity and metabolic syndrome, which probably play a much larger role than access to healthcare and living conditions. However, these factors could in turn be indirectly related to socio-economic circumstances.
–Occupation and precariousness of work may well prove more significant than healthcare differences.
In short, it ain't easy to tease out the meaning of correlations when causation is not well understood, and there are scores of super-imposed variables as well as a lack of data on certain variables. It's a little peremptory to let indignation rage, and truth be told, there are lots of other disparities that are equally unfair.