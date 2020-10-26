Covid Does Not Affect All Races Equally

Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color are the most impacted.

Covid Racial Data

The Covid Racial Data Tracker shows People of Covid are the Most Impacted by Covid.

The study just posts the numbers. It does not indicate reasons.

Question of Race

Q: Is race itself a factor in and of itself?

A: The report did not say but I suggest that's unlikely.

Rather, access to testing, healthcare, hygiene, and density of living conditions are the keys.

For example, native Americans living on reservations also have higher rates of alcoholism, obesity, and suicide.

The CDC does not even have a category for American Indians or Alaska Natives.

The categories are White, Black, Hispanic, and Other. The latter is not properly tracked.

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly notes "In 23 states with adequate race/ethnicity data, the cumulative incidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 among AI/AN persons was 3.5 times that among non-Hispanic white persons."

