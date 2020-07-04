Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

As daily record cases sweep across the South, let's take a look at the data and pertinent Tweets.

New Record Cases Across the South

Today vs Yesterday and Last Week

Hospitalizations Bottomed on June 15

A Word From South Dakota

Jim Cramer in Search of a Good Mask Design

Somehow I doubt the next mask is the answer.

Has Anyone Tried This?

Trump says Mask Makes Him Look Like the Lone Ranger

Doubts Arise

What About Middle Seats on Airplanes?

Fake News on Covid Parties

In Honor of Nurses

Florida Fool Wears Underwear to Protest Masks

Trump's Coronavirus Strategy in a Nutshell

Please play that video. It's a riot.

We Have Now Reached Stage 4

A Word About Common Sense

We are in a three-day holiday weekend.

Bianco notes lots of labs and doctor's offices will be closed. So look for a dip in new cases into Monday/Tuesday. Next Thursday/Friday will tell us the real trend.

Mish