Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

Mish

As daily record cases sweep across the South, let's take a look at the data and pertinent Tweets.

New Record Cases Across the South

Today vs Yesterday and Last Week

Hospitalizations Bottomed on June 15

A Word From South Dakota

Jim Cramer in Search of a Good Mask Design

Somehow I doubt the next mask is the answer. 

Has Anyone Tried This?

Trump says Mask Makes Him Look Like the Lone Ranger

Doubts Arise

What About Middle Seats on Airplanes?

Fake News on Covid Parties

In Honor of Nurses

Florida Fool Wears Underwear to Protest Masks

Trump's Coronavirus Strategy in a Nutshell

Please play that video. It's a riot.

We Have Now Reached Stage 4

A Word About Common Sense

We are in a three-day holiday weekend.  

Bianco notes lots of labs and doctor's offices will be closed. So look for a dip in new cases into Monday/Tuesday.  Next Thursday/Friday will tell us the real trend.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BaronAsh
BaronAsh

Sechel
Sechel

We're definitely in stage 4. But Trump's denials have all failed. I suspect the "got live with it so vote me in for another four years" will not be a good campaign slogan

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Mish

by

Realist

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

Boot6761

Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by a record 4.8 million but that leaves another 15 million to go.

Mish

by

Herkie

Banks' New Dilemma: They Cannot Tell Who is a Good Risk

Are people paying their bills on time? Thanks to Covid regulations, there is no way to tell.

Mish

by

CCR

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One

No economists in a recent survey thinks the recovery will be V-shaped but opinions regarding the shape have changed since the last survey in late Lay.

Mish

by

Johnson1

Canada is the First Country to Break Treaty With Hong Kong

Hong Kong has extradition pacts with 30 countries including the US, EU, and Australia. Canada is no longer in the group.

Mish

by

Maximus_Minimus

The Fed Promotes a Quickening that Takes Many Years

In the minutes of the June 9-10 FOMC meeting, the Fed discussed racism, Covid,  Forward Guidance, Asset Purchases, and Yield Curve Caps.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

No reserve currencies last forever. So what would it take to end dollar dominance?

Mish

by

EconomicCrashDummy

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

Herkie