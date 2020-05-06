Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day
Mish
California Sheriff Says No to Lockdowns
Another California Sheriff Agrees
They Resisted Enforcement in Utah Too
Two Utah businesses instructed staff to ignore quarantine guidelines, resulting in 68 cases. At one of the businesses, half of the employees got it.
Celebrate National Nursing Day with Trump and No Masks
New York City Subway Shut Down For Cleaning - First Time in 115 Years
Arizona Tells University to Stop Modeling
Sweden Two Ways
Asia Was Prepared - US Wasn't
US Steps Up Action Against China
"The White House and Capitol Hill are now looking to match the anti-Beijing rhetoric with steps to curb supply chains and investment flows, according to public remarks by administration officials, congressional aides, and industry lobbyists in Washington. "
Good luck with that. The stock market reacts negatively every time Trump opens his mouth with direct tariff and investment threats on China.
Trump Claims Real Numbers Are Lower
His staff agrees. Of course they do. Otherwise they would be ignored, brushed aside, and ultimately fired.
