Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

Mish

Trump steps up action on China, a Covid experiment in Utah turns sour, Trump celebrates national nursing day, NYC subways, more.

California Sheriff Says No to Lockdowns

Another California Sheriff Agrees

They Resisted Enforcement in Utah Too

Two Utah businesses instructed staff to ignore quarantine guidelines, resulting in 68 cases. At one of the businesses, half of the employees got it.

Celebrate National Nursing Day with Trump and No Masks 

New York City Subway Shut Down For Cleaning - First Time in 115 Years

Arizona Tells University to Stop Modeling

Sweden Two Ways

Asia Was Prepared - US Wasn't

US Steps Up Action Against China

"The White House and Capitol Hill are now looking to match the anti-Beijing rhetoric with steps to curb supply chains and investment flows, according to public remarks by administration officials, congressional aides, and industry lobbyists in Washington. "

Good luck with that. The stock market reacts negatively every time Trump opens his mouth with direct tariff and investment threats on China. 

Trump Claims Real Numbers Are Lower

His staff agrees. Of course they do. Otherwise they would be ignored, brushed aside, and ultimately fired.

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-9
Jackula
Jackula

Not thinking the ignore this virus and hope it goes away plan is gonna work all that well.

M2M
M2M

I am a newbie to Mish Talk, was avid reader many years ago. This is what I don't understand about the NEWS and the whole Covid Situation, if only someone can elaborate since below isn't fake news.
Two articles same topic but different conclusions. The 2nd is rather interesting

Bloomberg - Are you a robot?

Please make sure your browser supports JavaScript and cookies and that you are not blocking them from loading. For more information you can review our Terms of Service and Cookie Policy.

The Closing of 21 Million Cell Phone Accounts in China May Suggest a High CCP Virus Death Toll
The Closing of 21 Million Cell Phone Accounts in China May Suggest a High CCP Virus Death Toll

Over 21 million cell phone accounts in China were canceled in the past three months while 840,000 landlines ...

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Well look on the bright side, thanks to the bills Trump has signed, he's handing out money like Bernie Sanders for those who challenge him. They will still get a gubbermint check and be well compensated sitting at home and not having to deal with Trump's crap and ignorance.

M2M
M2M

We have also been led to believe that high CoronaVirus Death in ITALY, is due to

  1. high density, 2) older population 3) family units all living under the same roofs.
    Although nothing is mentioned about the 300K Chinese workers in Italy supporting the high end leather fashion industry. ITALY has had direct flights for years from Rome to Wuhan ?
    https://ww.fashionnetwork.com/news/made-in-italy-by-chinese-workers,377237.html
    I have found additional articles and will contribute if there is an interest.
tokidoki
tokidoki

"Good luck with that. The stock market reacts negatively every time Trump opens his mouth with direct tariff and investment threats on China. "

If that's true we wouldn't reach all time highs back before the whole thing started.

thimk
thimk

Stunning epiphany, decontaminate the subway on a daily a basis . /s Looks
like there are passengers on the subway during the process.

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

The path the US is on points to another surge in cases in about 4 weeks.

It is all very disappointing. People have been ordered to stay home for over a month while Federal government and the Fed spend ungodly amounts of money to prop up asset prices, and for what? So we can do it all again in another month?

The focus needs to be on individuals doing what they can to slow the spread themselves (covering nose and mouth, etc.) while still being able to live their lives. Except in situations where a quarantine must be used to contain particularly high infection rates within a certain geographical area, government agencies at all levels need to promise they are not going to implement any more arbitrary lockdowns of businesses and people who are not sick, whatever happens. Any future plan forced on the public needs to acknowledge the possibility that a vaccine may never be available, instead of leading us toward a place where a vaccine must be successful by a certain date or we are all in deep doo-doo.

Sechel
Sechel

sheriff's are simply not constitutional experts. there's almost zero chance they are spontaneously making conclusions of law based on it. there's an outreach going on. this is organized.

numike
numike

"The hope of the world lies in what one demands, not of others, but of oneself." James Baldwin

