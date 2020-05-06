Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

Trump steps up action on China, a Covid experiment in Utah turns sour, Trump celebrates national nursing day, NYC subways, more.

California Sheriff Says No to Lockdowns

Another California Sheriff Agrees

They Resisted Enforcement in Utah Too

Two Utah businesses instructed staff to ignore quarantine guidelines, resulting in 68 cases. At one of the businesses, half of the employees got it.

Celebrate National Nursing Day with Trump and No Masks

New York City Subway Shut Down For Cleaning - First Time in 115 Years

Arizona Tells University to Stop Modeling

Sweden Two Ways

Asia Was Prepared - US Wasn't

US Steps Up Action Against China

"The White House and Capitol Hill are now looking to match the anti-Beijing rhetoric with steps to curb supply chains and investment flows, according to public remarks by administration officials, congressional aides, and industry lobbyists in Washington. "

Good luck with that. The stock market reacts negatively every time Trump opens his mouth with direct tariff and investment threats on China.

Trump Claims Real Numbers Are Lower

His staff agrees. Of course they do. Otherwise they would be ignored, brushed aside, and ultimately fired.

Mish