Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?
Cases surges 25% last week. Arizona, Florida, and Texas set records.
Surge is Not Related to Increased Testing
Projections, Who Believes Them?
I suspect most will look at these projections and laugh. They will point to projections of deaths of a million or more.
But those million projections were based on no social distancing at a time when very little was known about the disease.
Patterns Don't Neatly Fit
Claim 1: States that practiced social distancing late and removed restrictions early are the hardest hit.
Reality 1: California does not fit the bill. It forced social distancing early on and still has strict social distancing but it is again hit hard.
Claim 2: Warm weather and going outside would put a quick end to Covid-19.
Reality 2: California, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, and Texas make a mockery of that prediction
Surge Explanation: What's Going On?
- Both claims are partially true but many dismiss both outright because the patterns vary.
- Social distancing is just one factor.
- People are tired of wearing masks and social distancing.
- States are opening up just as more people believe it was all overdone in the first place.
- In contrast to March and April, it's now too hot in the South to stay outdoors. So think about more people indoors, just as social distancing is removed.
Huge Surge Ahead of Trump Campaign Visit
Arizona reports Record Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases ahead of Trump’s visit.
For details, please see Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best
There is a big risk to Trump's move but we will not know the impact for weeks.
