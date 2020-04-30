Mish Talk
Covid-19 Deaths: How Much Are They Understated?

Mish

Based on dramatic changes in overall death counts we can estimate Covid-19 death undercounts.

The Financial Times reports the Global Coronavirus Death Toll Could be 60% Higher Than Reported.

Normally the FT is behind a paywall. This one is a "free" read.

Mortality statistics show 122,000 deaths in excess of normal levels across these locations, considerably higher than the 77,000 official Covid-19 deaths reported for the same places and time periods.

To calculate excess deaths, the FT has compared deaths from all causes in the weeks of a location’s outbreak in March and April 2020 to the average for the same period between 2015 and 2019. The total of 122,000 amounts to a 50 per cent rise in overall mortality relative to the historical average for the locations studied.  

Overall Death Increase

  • 60% Belgium
  • 51% Spain
  • 42% Netherlands
  • 34% France
  • 299% New York City 
  • 155% Italy Lombardy Region 
  • 75% Stockholm Sweden
  • 1,400% Jakarta Indonesia

The FT did not calculate excess deaths for the US, just New York City.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests

Covid-19 Excess Deaths 2020-04-28

In what I believe to be a copycat idea, the New York Times reports U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests.

Total deaths in seven states that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are nearly 50 percent higher than normal for the five weeks from March 8 through April 11, according to new death statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is 9,000 more deaths than were reported as of April 11 in official counts of deaths from the coronavirus.

Not Like the Flu, Not Like Car Crashes, Not Like... 

We can also take a pretty good stab at it from the Atlantis article Not Like the Flu, Not Like Car Crashes, Not Like... 

I discussed the article on April 21, in Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons.

One person commented "Egad, man. That first chart is beyond bogus. The COVID (red line) is clearly cumulative, while the other lines are showing per day on a day to day basis."

Reality: It is deaths PER week - NOT cumulative . 

Another person accused me of being a socialist, clearly not understanding the word.

A third said "Perhaps economics bloggers should stick to what they know, and not take a Peter Navarro analysis. Missing in any of this bombastic "analysis" is any discussion of the demographics of fatalities."

Clearly it is far too difficult for people to click on the Atlantis article and see what it has to say, then refute the case as laid out. These people are too lazy to click on a link. while making absurd assumptions about the data that was presented.

Here is a link to the Monday April 27 version of the chart. I added the box in blue which I believe to be the excess death counts PER WEEK, PER MILLION.

Yes, older people are more at risk. But Judging from some reader comments, we should just say that we don't give damn because these people would have died anyway, so who cares?

The facts are, hospitals were not prepared those excess cases, nor were mortuaries.

New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

In case you missed it, please consider New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

Trump's Lysol Moment

Ignorance abounds and Trump helped spread it with a Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever.

Two people in Georgia drank disinfectants and hotlines received calls asking how to drink Lysol safely.

Open Up Society 

Meanwhile, two doctors in California using bogus analysis want to open up the US. I commented Fully Open Up Society Now? Really?

Without a doubt, we need top open up the US. 

The focus ought to be opening things up safely. But we do not have enough tests yet.The US lags other nations badly on a per capita basis.

Mish  

Sechel
Sechel

Just like in China if the victims weren't tested the deaths may not get recorded as Covid-19 related. Whether they go to the hospital depends a great deal on access to health care.

Zardoz
Zardoz

And still, the USA, shining beacon of brilliance and freedom, is lagging way behind in testing. I got a test a couple days ago... the swab was hard to break off, and the nurse offered that it was made locally on a 3D printer. Since the slogan is now Keep America Great, this must be what Great is... a country that after 2 months can't mass produce or hire someone to mass produce a 2 gram piece of plastic.

One of two things is possible: Either there is nobody left in this country with two brain cells to rub together, or there has been a catastrophic failure in leadership.

Heck, maybe it's both.

Jojo
Jojo

Hey Mish - there is an error in your article title. I think you meant it to read "overstated" not "understated".

aqualech
aqualech

Just did a quick calculation: 545 newly unemployed for each covid death. The unemployed # should probably be much higher if it were to account for all of the independent contractors and the like who really have no way to be counted. I think that we should look at a Plan B that does a good job of protecting the vulnerable while allowing most of those 30 million new unemployed to get back to work. This is not a binary yes/no on whether something should be done. But that something does not necessarily need to put so many people out of work. And school. And everything else.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

92% of people don't even get hospitalized when they get it. While I agree the death rate is higher I think when you have > 99% people surviving a virus, this isn't reason to leave everything shutdown anymore. Even California has plans to open things up in May and June. I see the virus on the decline in the summer and remdesivir+ being available to anyone who tests positive. We prevented catastrophe by shutting things down but now there are a tsunami of patients awaiting surgeries and other treatments for illnesses unrelated to Covid-19. Those people are going to get sicker if they don't get treated. Covid-19 can be blamed for deaths unrelated to getting the virus for some people too but because the system couldn't handle the influx. Now is the time to start getting America healthy again.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Now that the 'get the country open again' train leaving the station ... anyone else have the nagging sense that there will "pressure" from TPTB to classify (as many as possible) deaths due to something other than covid?

RonJ
RonJ

Zero Hedge: "UK Study Shows 18,000 Extra Cancer Deaths Possible Within A Year Due To COVID-19 Focus"

DBG8489
DBG8489

I am a little confused.

Why exactly do we have to assume all of the alleged "excess" deaths were caused by Covid-19?

Jojo
Jojo

"The bottom line is this; sickness and death due to the government response to this manufactured pandemic will be multiple times greater than the death toll due to this coronavirus. But it is much worse than that, because the deaths due to this response will continue to rise for years to come, as people struggle to stay afloat in a country whose economy has been destroyed. Early and unnecessary death, suicide, family abuse, violence, despair, starvation, and loneliness will continue to reek havoc on Americans, causing any number of continuing health problems and death."

Being Afraid and Eliminating Exposure to Germs Leads to Death by Fear and Germs: Unless the Government Kills You First - LewRockwell LewRockwell.com
Being Afraid and Eliminating Exposure to Germs Leads to Death by Fear and Germs: Unless the Government Kills You First - LewRockwell LewRockwell.com

“Do you begin to see, then, what kind of world we are creating? It is the exact opposite of the stupid hedonistic Utopias that the old reformers imagined. A world of fear and treachery and torment, a world of trampling and being trampled upon, a world which will grow not less but more merciless as it refines itself. Progress in our world will be progress toward more pain.” ~ George Orwell (1961). “1984” Death is inevitable, so never hide from life, and never allow a moment of life to be taken from you by tyrants. All government is tyrannical, and … Continue reading →

