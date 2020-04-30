Covid-19 Deaths: How Much Are They Understated?

Based on dramatic changes in overall death counts we can estimate Covid-19 death undercounts.

The Financial Times reports the Global Coronavirus Death Toll Could be 60% Higher Than Reported.

Normally the FT is behind a paywall. This one is a "free" read.

Mortality statistics show 122,000 deaths in excess of normal levels across these locations, considerably higher than the 77,000 official Covid-19 deaths reported for the same places and time periods.



To calculate excess deaths, the FT has compared deaths from all causes in the weeks of a location’s outbreak in March and April 2020 to the average for the same period between 2015 and 2019. The total of 122,000 amounts to a 50 per cent rise in overall mortality relative to the historical average for the locations studied.

Overall Death Increase

60% Belgium

51% Spain

42% Netherlands

34% France

299% New York City



155% Italy Lombardy Region

75% Stockholm Sweden

1,400% Jakarta Indonesia

The FT did not calculate excess deaths for the US, just New York City.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests

In what I believe to be a copycat idea, the New York Times reports U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests.

Total deaths in seven states that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are nearly 50 percent higher than normal for the five weeks from March 8 through April 11, according to new death statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is 9,000 more deaths than were reported as of April 11 in official counts of deaths from the coronavirus.

Not Like the Flu, Not Like Car Crashes, Not Like...

We can also take a pretty good stab at it from the Atlantis article Not Like the Flu, Not Like Car Crashes, Not Like...

I discussed the article on April 21, in Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons.

One person commented "Egad, man. That first chart is beyond bogus. The COVID (red line) is clearly cumulative, while the other lines are showing per day on a day to day basis."

Reality: It is deaths PER week - NOT cumulative .

Another person accused me of being a socialist, clearly not understanding the word.

A third said "Perhaps economics bloggers should stick to what they know, and not take a Peter Navarro analysis. Missing in any of this bombastic "analysis" is any discussion of the demographics of fatalities."

Clearly it is far too difficult for people to click on the Atlantis article and see what it has to say, then refute the case as laid out. These people are too lazy to click on a link. while making absurd assumptions about the data that was presented.

Here is a link to the Monday April 27 version of the chart. I added the box in blue which I believe to be the excess death counts PER WEEK, PER MILLION.

Yes, older people are more at risk. But Judging from some reader comments, we should just say that we don't give damn because these people would have died anyway, so who cares?

The facts are, hospitals were not prepared those excess cases, nor were mortuaries.

New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

In case you missed it, please consider New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

Trump's Lysol Moment

Ignorance abounds and Trump helped spread it with a Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever.

Two people in Georgia drank disinfectants and hotlines received calls asking how to drink Lysol safely.

Open Up Society

Meanwhile, two doctors in California using bogus analysis want to open up the US. I commented Fully Open Up Society Now? Really?

Without a doubt, we need top open up the US.

The focus ought to be opening things up safely. But we do not have enough tests yet.The US lags other nations badly on a per capita basis.

