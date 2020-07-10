“Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally“

Covid cases in Oklahoma sured to a record high this week. Timing suggests the Trump rally in Tulsa is to blame.

Tulsa County reported 206 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 261 — a record high — on Monday

Map from NY Times Oklahoma.

Dr. Bruce Dart, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, said at a news conference that it was reasonable to link the spike to the rally and related events.

Connect the Dots

“The past two days we’ve had almost 500 cases, and we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right,” Dr. Dart said. “So I guess we just connect the dots.”

By the way, the surge was despite the fact the rally was a big flop. For details of the rally, please see Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Mish