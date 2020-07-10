Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally

Mish

Covid cases in Oklahoma sured to a record high this week. Timing suggests the Trump rally in Tulsa is to blame.

Tulsa County reported 206 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 261 — a record high — on Monday

Map from NY Times Oklahoma.

Dr. Bruce Dart, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, said at a news conference that it was reasonable to link the spike to the rally and related events.

Connect the Dots

“The past two days we’ve had almost 500 cases, and we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right,” Dr. Dart said. “So I guess we just connect the dots.”

By the way, the surge was despite the fact the rally was a big flop. For details of the rally, please see Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-7
Sechel
Sechel

Trump's the true victim here

Zardoz
Zardoz

The old GOP guys are being cagey about showing up for the RNC in person. Wonder why?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The headline you used is so interchangeable:
“Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally“

Stupidity/Incompetence/Immorality/etc surge in City/County/State/America linked to Trump (and GOP).

rafterman
rafterman

Nice spin job Mish, your TDS is raging again. Read the data in your linked NY Times Oklahoma page and tell me how you arrived at your conclusion.

magoomba
magoomba

So everywhere the teflon Don goes DEATH follows eh?
Hope you do well in Utah Mish. Watch out for moomons and the prairie dogs in Nebreska.

Jojo
Jojo

[Shrug] Of more economic and general interest re: Oklahoma:

JULY 9, 2020 7:10 AM
U.S. Supreme Court deems half of Oklahoma a Native American reservation
Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday recognized about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land and overturned a tribe member’s rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered outside the reach of state criminal law.

U.S. Supreme Court deems half of Oklahoma a Native American reservation
U.S. Supreme Court deems half of Oklahoma a Native American reservation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday recognized about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land and overturned a tribe member's rape conviction because the location where the crime was committed should have been considered outside the reach of state criminal law.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

And how does this compare to major cities where Floyd protests were held, but not Trump rallies?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sweden's Covid Experiment is Now a Certified Failure

Sweden gained nothing from less social distancing restrictions.

Mish

by

Carl_R

12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

Mish

by

Carl_R

It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

Mish

by

Quark711

Fewer People Pay Their Rent on Time in July

The percentage of people paying rent so far this month fell 2.3% to 77.4%. Data is as of  as of July 6.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump Claims to Have Saved 51 Million Jobs

Mish

by

Curious-Cat

Humans are Better But Tyson Turns to Robots

Machines cannot match human skills at processing meat but the coronavirus has forced Tyson's hand.

Mish

by

Sechel

United Warns It May Cut 36,000 Employees

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Phone Data Shows the Retail Recovery Has Stalled in Covid Hotspots

Retail foot traffic is falling especially in covid hotspot states.

Mish

by

Anda

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's New Nafta is a Proven Failure Already

Trump hailed new NAFTA as American job generator but it hasn't and won't create jobs.

Mish

by

Brother